Pretoria - Children are entitled to live a carefree life and the courts will vigorously protect these rights, a Pretoria High Court, Pretoria judge said in confirming the life sentence that had been meted out to a convicted child rapist. The 39-year-old Vereeniging man, who may not be identified in terms of a court order to protect the identity of his two victims aged 8 and 10, felt his life term was shockingly harsh. He appealed his sentence and his advocate told the court that while she agreed his deeds were shocking, he did show some remorse by pleading guilty.

It was also argued that the court should consider the fact neither of the two girls was physically injured.

The man, who is himself the father of a 13-year-old, was convicted of raping one of the children, and of sexual assault and of making and publishing four videos of his sexual deeds.

The two victims were friends and the accused stayed in the same house as one of the victims.

This victim’s mother had no idea what was happening and after her husband had died, asked the accused to continue living with them so that they at least “had the protection of a man in the house”.

Judge Hans Fabricius questioned why the court should show leniency to the rapist as children were entitled not to be physically and emotionally harmed.

While the man did plead guilty, he failed to take the witness stand in the lower court, where he was sentenced, to explain why he had sexually violated these children.

However, in his appeal, he said he too, was the victim of sexual abuse when he was younger and the court thus had to have mercy on him.

The details of the sexual abuse were too graphic to repeat in court, but the judge questioned whether young children ever recovered from something like that. The State said both children were severely affected by what had happened to them.

A social worker testified that both victims were emotionally severely scarred by the nightmare ordeal they had suffered. One of the children stopped taking care of herself physically. When she looked into the mirror, she saw a fat and ugly person looking back at her.

Both children live in fear the accused would either escape jail or be released and he would take revenge on them. According to a social worker, both children will be haunted for the rest of their lives by what happened to them.

Judge Fabricius said the man deserved his life sentence and this should send out a clear message to other would-be child molesters and rapists that they would meet with the full brunt of the law.

