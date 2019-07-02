A council sitting at Tshwane House. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency/(ANA)

Pretoria - The poor in the City of Tshwane have been thrown a lifeline after council approved a report seeking to write off municipal bills in arrears amounting to R2.8 billion. EFF leader in Tshwane, Moafrika Mabogwana, who previously requested the City to identify a number of residents unable to pay their utilities, hailed the move as a huge relief for the needy.

He had also requested that the astronomical debts of struggling households to be written off.

The information was entailed in the council report passed during last week's council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber.

The approval of the report effectively cancelled debts for residents whose municipal services accounts were in arrears for properties valued at R150 000 and below.

Mabogwana said: "The EFF supported the writing off of R2.8 billion of debt owed by poor households and raised concerns regarding some of the provisions of the new supply chain policy which will slow down service delivery even more."

Part of the report revealed that at least 17 000 owners of households categorised as highly-indebted were dead.

Sadly, those who inherited properties saddled with huge debts were unable to pay for municipal services.

It was also found that almost 80 000 of the customers linked to these properties were unemployed.

The report said: "As at the end of May 2019 the City's valuation roll had 677 858 properties levied for assessment rates.

"Included in the valuation roll was 106 620 residential properties with a property market value of R150 000 and below."

The total outstanding debt related to the identified properties as at May 31 was R2.8 billion, including a current amount of R102 million and the arrears amount of R2.76 billion.

Ratepayers in region 1 had the highest debt at R927 million, followed by region 6 at R903 million and region 7 at R537 million.

The lowest was region 4 with outstanding debt of R16 million.

Only 1 556 customers with properties valued at below R150 000 entered into payment arrangement with outstanding debt of R7.1 million.

Pretoria News