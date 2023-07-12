‘1789’ comes alive in Joburg

Sibikwa Arts Centre has partnered with the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) and Théâtre du Soleil to bring Ariane Mnouchkine’s epic theatre piece “1789” to life on stage in Joburg. French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the French Institute in Paris and the City of Paris also contributed to making the production come to life.

The production is named “1789” to pay tribute to the French Revolution. It transports the audience to the streets of Paris – to a country in turmoil on the brink of a revolution and follows the journey of a range of citizens and the rise against an oppressive regime in the quest for liberty, equality and fraternity. The piece opens to the public on Bastille Day, July 14, which remains a commemorative celebration on the French calendar.

“This is not a South African adaptation of a French play. We’ve chosen to allow the themes of the piece to speak for themselves while staying true to the original work of commentary and satire developed by Ariane Mnouchkine and the Théâtre du Soleil all those years ago. “We do not doubt that the audience will feel the echoes of resonance ripple in another revolution,” says co-director Phyllis Klotz. Ensuring that the production features both Théâtre du Soleil and South African Theatre styles, opera stars Lehlongonolo ‘Bapi’ Musa and Bongiwe Musa at the helm of musical direction, and multi-award-winning theatre practitioner Toni Morkel are part of the creative team.

Joel Zuma, Mlindeli Zondi, Nomsa Mbatha, Khanyisile Ngwabe, Siphiwe Nkabinde, Snenhlanhla Mgeyi, Masiza Mbali and Zevangeli Mamppofu are the lead cast. They will be joined by students at the Sibikwa Arts Centre, who will also be participating in a two-week workshop facilitated by Théâtre du Soleil at the Sibikwa Arts Centre during the rehearsal process. “We are thrilled to welcome members of Théâtre du Soleil to Johannesburg to explore theatre-making practices with the rich talents that we have at Sibikwa and in the country,” says Caryn Green, CEO of the Sibikwa Arts Centre.