Cheers y’all! The ‘Proudly SA Local Wine Expo’ is back and better than ever

It is back and better than ever! The second annual and three-day “Proudly SA Local Wine Expo” offers some good reasons why you cannot afford to miss this legendary event. Set to take place from Thursday, July 13, to Saturday, July 15, this immersive event promises an unforgettable experience for all wine lovers.

The exhibition will be hosted at the Prison Break Market in Lonehill, north of Johannesburg, and will bring together approximately thirty South African wine brands under one roof, making it a must-attend event for those seeking to savour the rich diversity of South African wines. With a wide range of varieties and styles on display, attendees can expect to discover new favourites and engage with passionate winemakers and industry experts. The South African wine industry has been soaring to new heights, receiving accolades and commendations from wine critics around the world. Picture: Pexels/Jep Gambardella Event organisers note that South Africa’s wine industry has been soaring to new heights, receiving accolades and commendations from wine critics around the world.

“According to recent ratings, South African wines have consistently impressed with exceptional quality, earning a well-deserved spot on the global stage. In fact, a recent study has revealed that South Africa is the eighth biggest wine producer in the world. “The expo provides the perfect opportunity to taste and experience excellence first hand. By supporting local wine brands, you not only expand your palate but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of South Africa’s economy. “The wine industry plays a vital role in job creation, tourism and sustainability initiatives,” they said.

"In addition to the wine tastings, a session for retail and bulk buyers will be hosted on the first day to outline the wine industry value chain and identify ways in which the industry can be elevated to new heights. "Through this session, we hope to increase the number of local wine brands on retailers' shelves, encouraging retail buyers to help create jobs," they added. The exhibition will start from 3pm until 8pm on Thursday and Friday and from 12pm until 9pm on Saturday. Admission is free and people are encouraged to register for the event as space is limited.