‘Fish Out of H20’ digs deeper into Mzansi’s political affairs

“Fish Out of H20”, an experimental theatre production that made its debut at the 2023 National Arts Festival Fringe programme, is now preparing for its official opening at the Market Theatre this week. The Fringe programme is a safe space for local creatives to develop their new projects before presenting them to a broader audience.

For writer and director Mfana Jones Hlophe, the positive reception of “Fish Out of H20” at the festival indicated that the show would resonate with many South Africans. Hlophe expressed his excitement at the number of people who attended the performance in Makhanda and eagerly anticipates sharing it with audiences at the Market Theatre. “Fish Out of H20”, written, directed, and performed by Hlophe and Busiswa Mambi, is a satirical play that addresses pressing issues in contemporary South Africa.

The play explores themes of corruption and its impact on the fragile economy. Combining dance, singing, and puppetry, the two-hander paints a picture of the nation’s current state and offers glimpses of its future. The story follows two construction workers, Tarzan and Mphozomo, who work at a building site on the former location of RDP houses. It represents a mythical development of South Africa since the first democratic election in 1994.

“We are concerned about the current state of our beloved South Africa, and through this play, we want to encourage young people, in particular, to vote for change in next year’s general election,” said Hlophe. According to Hlophe, the play is also a reminder to all South Africans to never take for granted the right to vote, in the lead-up to the elections in 2024. “I’m trying to open the eyes of the communities that by not exercising your right to vote for the general elections next year, you will be doing an injustice to yourself and future generations.

“In the play, there is a scene where the children are crying, which is a symbol of the nation’s cry of joy has turned to be the cry of poverty, unemployment, illegal substance abuse in our youth, lack of service delivery, energy crisis, crime, gender-based violence, child abuse, corruption and more.” By raising awareness of the pressing issues and the power of voting, Hlophe seeks to encourage positive change in South Africa. “Fish Out of H20” will be staged at the Market Theatre from Thursday, July 13, until Sunday, July 16.

ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW "Waiting for Nelson" Where: Soweto Theatre

When: July18 – 21 “Waiting for Nelson” is a play set in post-apartheid South Africa, 21 years after the first democratic elections. The story revolves around a couple grappling with the issue of race and delves into harsh human truths, including our complacency regarding “the race issue”. The play critically examines the idealistic notion of a “rainbow nation” which was promised to South Africans during the turmoil of the 1994 elections.

“Waiting for Nelson” aims to commemorate and honour the life of Nelson Mandela and the youth of 1976 who courageously fought against the apartheid regime, seeking to bring freedom and enlightenment to their lives and the lives of future generations. The memorable and thought-provoking production will leave a lasting impact on audiences of all backgrounds. The play primarily targets the youth, recognising their role in shaping the present and future of South Africa.

While providing entertainment and cathartic experiences for audiences of all ages, “Waiting for Nelson” articulates the experiences of young South Africans today, with themes that resonate across races and generations. Writer and director Mbasa Tsetsana emphasises the significance of the play’s ability to capture the zeitgeist and enable audiences to reflect on their own experiences. “Waiting for Nelson” invites viewers to confront the complexities of the current social landscape, fostering a deeper understanding and collective dialogue.