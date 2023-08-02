Miss Curvylicious finalist Mmabatho Confidence Kgole wants to break stereotypes about plus size women

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Body positive, self-accepting, charismatic and confident best describe the well-named Mmabatho Confidence Kgole, 37, a Miss Curvylicious SA 2023 finalist.

Kgole was born in Tafelkop, Limpopo and now lives in Pretoria. Speaking to Pretoria News, Kgole said she entered the pageant to break the stereotype about curvy women. “I want to gain more experience and knowledge and to break the fear that is in me.

“Age is just a number. It does not matter how old you are; if you have dreams and you believe in them, then go ahead and follow them. Being a plus-size woman is not a shame; embrace who and how you are, and hold yourself with pride,” she said. The event, which promotes body diversity and empowers women of all shapes and sizes, will be a momentous occasion for Kgole and all those who champion body inclusivity. Speaking about her journey to the finals, Kgole said she was ecstatic, and it had improved her self-confidence and self-growth from the last time.

“I am beyond thrilled to be part of Miss Curvylicious SA 2023,” she said. Kgole completed high school in Pretoria, and is studying Occupational Health and Safety at IQ Academy. She said she never thought she would be part of an event like this. “For too long, beauty has been narrowly defined, and I am grateful for the opportunity to show that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. This is about embracing ourselves, loving who we are, and inspiring others to do the same.

“I will continue to serve the community and bring changes to their lives, because I believe in humanity. “Women were oppressed in the old days, now we need to empower each other and believe in ourselves.” Kgole described herself as outgoing and bubbly, and she enjoys socialising.

“I like to spend time with my family and friends. I usually go out and just have fun with my friends whenever I can, but I also enjoy spending time with my son. We have that special mother and son relationship,” she said. Kgole was introduced to beauty pageants when she entered Miss Tafelkop while at Kenneth Masikela Primary School. In high school, she was second princess at Miss Abraham Serote Senior Secondary, and her mother always encouraged her to never be ashamed of her body.

Asked about some of the influential women she looks up to, she said: “Zozibini Tunzi is my inspiration; her thinking capacity inspires me. “Connie Ferguson is another, because she proved beyond measure that women can do whatever men can do. “Another is Dr Popi Ramathuba, because since she became MEC for Health in Limpopo, health professionals are respected and well taken care of in clinics and hospitals.”

Miss Curvylicious SA was started last year by Maatameke Phasha. She wanted to fulfil her childhood dream of pursuing a career in modelling, having initially failed to do so because of her body size. The pageant aims to give plus-size women confidence and promote natural beauty of all body types. “We are not just celebrating plus-sized bodies.

“We are empowering the women within them, helping them to see the beauty beyond the surface, and encouraging them to chase their goals, build their visions for their respective futures, and are offering opportunities to have a whole lot of fun along the way,” Phasha said. The winner will be crowned at the South Africa State Theatre in Pretoria on November 4.