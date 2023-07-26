Mr Deaf SA finalist Jacobus Myburgh hosts theatre show to celebrate 12th official language

Pretoria - In a bid to raise awareness and promote inclusivity for the deaf community, Mr Deaf South Africa 2023 finalist Jacobus Myburgh will host a show called “It’s my Life: The Greatest Road Trip Songs”.

The event, to be held at The Barnyard Theatre Menlyn in Pretoria, will showcase Myburgh’s talents while delivering a powerful message about breaking barriers and embracing diversity, especially after a historic move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the inclusion of Sign Language as the country’s 12th official languages.

Myburgh’s hearing problems began when he was just 3 years old.

As a child, Myburgh underwent three major ear operations to try to clear the infections and fluid build-up in his eustachian tube, but despite having grommets inserted on many occasions, they were not successful.