Mr Deaf SA finalist Jacobus Myburgh hosts theatre show to celebrate 12th official language

Noxolo Miya
Pretoria - In a bid to raise awareness and promote inclusivity for the deaf community, Mr Deaf South Africa 2023 finalist Jacobus Myburgh will host a show called “It’s my Life: The Greatest Road Trip Songs”.
The event, to be held at The Barnyard Theatre Menlyn in Pretoria, will showcase Myburgh’s talents while delivering a powerful message about breaking barriers and embracing diversity, especially after a historic move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the inclusion of Sign Language as the country’s 12th official languages.
Myburgh’s hearing problems began when he was just 3 years old.
As a child, Myburgh underwent three major ear operations to try to clear the infections and fluid build-up in his eustachian tube, but despite having grommets inserted on many occasions, they were not successful.
With his upcoming performance, Myburgh is set to captivate the audience with his undeniable charm and his performance skills, and to also demonstrate that the deaf can thrive and make significant contributions to the arts and society.
The Barnyard Theatre “It’s my Life: The Greatest Road Trip Songs” will be staged at Menlyn from August 15. Tickets are R195 a person, and the show will serve as a fund-raising initiative.
Pretoria News