Paralia turns one: A year of Mediterranean magic in Pretoria East

In just one year, Paralia has captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and travelers alike, who are drawn to its chic blend of Greek-inspired charm, modern elegance, and warm, welcoming ambiance.

As Paralia reaches its first anniversary, it’s time to celebrate the restaurant that has brought the vibrant, sun-soaked essence of the Mediterranean to the heart of Pretoria East.

From the start, Paralia has committed to an authentic Mediterranean experience, showcasing culinary artistry across its sophisticated menu, complete with a chisinyama twist. Whether it’s an intimate dinner under soft evening lights or a sunlit lunch on the beach, Paralia’s unique atmosphere has made it the perfect spot for any occasion.

"We wanted to bring more than just food to Pretoria—we wanted to create a lifestyle experience," shares Paralia's management team. "Seeing our guests return, each time with more friends and family, has been the greatest gift."

To mark this milestone, Paralia is hosting our 1st Birthday Bash, headlined by Djs @work ft Vinny da Vinci and Christos and featuring Blow Electroband.