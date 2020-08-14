Top vocalist Leon Lee celebrates release of first amapiano EP

Pretoria - One of the country's top vocalists Leon Lee is celebrating the release of his first amapiano EP (extended play). Titled Iyeza Piano, this latest offering by the Soshanguve-based star hit the ditigal stores today. "This EP is all about happiness and good times. Each track has a different vibe and message," said Leon Lee. "What motivated me to drop this music is that there has been lots of interest in the gospel piano track I did with by Achim and Trademark. The track is on Achim's album. "The track has been very well received by the audience since it's release. Following its success, my fans have been asking me to consider dropping some amapiano music, and Iyeza Piano was born."

On the new project, Leon is in good company. He worked with DJ Obza, Strouk, Malaiza, Billydon Mokantas, DJ Kaylorz, Amos and MR Perfect to create impressive hits.

The new EP adds to his huge collection of music releases for Leon Lee, who has featured in dozens of songs across all genres and with several musicians and producers over the years.

"I've worked so hard for past years with hits, so this year during the lockdown I told myself I want to be the one who takes the country into the festive season and 2021 musically," he said.

Born Aaron Mawasha he first made the vocal mark with Beat Movement and Jika Boyz.

He has worked with industry heavyweights, among them King Monada, DJ Sk, DJ Skhu, TPZ, rapper Fifi Cooper, Misty Vibes, Neo Tone, Trade Mark and recently DJ Edit SA.

