Where to wine, dine and be serenaded in Joburg this week

Winter is the season when most people prefer to curl up and stay indoors. However, it’s also nice to dress warmly and go out once in a while and socialise. If you’re looking for something to do in Joburg, here are fun and educative events to attend.

Breastfeeding wellness workshop A lot of first-time mothers struggle with breastfeeding. While it is advisable to exclusively breastfeed the baby for the first six months, it’s sometimes impossible, especially if you’re working as a mom who has to get back to work before the baby reaches six months. I was one of the first-time mothers who struggled a lot with breastfeeding, and I wish I had attended some classes to help me prepare for breastfeeding.

And if you’re an expecting mom, Baby Yum Yum has all the support you need. Attend the Breastfeeding Wellness Workshop at Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg. Alternatively, you can join the workshop virtually. “Women need not feel alone in their breastfeeding experience and with any difficulties and that is why we do these workshops.

“The workshop is a great chance to establish a supportive network for your breastfeeding and parenting journey in a non-judgemental environment-- it will add valuable and brilliant insight for any mother,” says Priscilla Macoba of Baby Yum Yum. Where: Online and in-person at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg When: Saturday, July 22.

Time: 9 am -1pm Cost: The in-person attendance costs is R250 and the ticket, which can be purchased from Quicket, includes snacks and a free goodie bag. Those joining online will pay R80. Proudly SA Local Wine Expo

Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs can spend a day indulging in locally produced wines at the Wine Expo happening at the Prison Break Market in Lonehill, Johannesburg, from Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, July 15. Expect approximately 30 South African wine brands under one roof, making it a must-attend event for those seeking to savour the rich diversity of South African wines. With several styles on display, attendees can expect to discover new favourites and engage with passionate winemakers and industry experts.

Entry is free, and the expo is only open to persons 18 and above. The expo will start run from 3pm to 9pm on Thursday and Friday and from 12 pm to 9pm on Saturday. The wine expo will feature a variety of locally produced wines. Picture: Pexels/@Pavel Danilyuk. The Heritage Edition – Four Seasons Concert: Winter Music lovers, specifically those who love jazz, can experience eargasm at the third Four Seasons Concert.

Taking place at the Freemasons’ Hall, Parktown, the event will start with the unveiling of Freemasons’ Hall blue plaque status. The music concert will follow, where Matthew Hartdegen and the Four Seasons Jazz Quartet will be gracing the crowd with their sweet melodies. Where: Freemasons’ Hall, Parktown.

When: Saturday, July 16. Time: 2pm - 5pm Cost: R200 from Quicket.

The Four Seasons Jazz Quartet will be performing in Parktown. Picture: fourseasons.band Waiting For Nelson What better way to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s birthday than by watching “Waiting For Nelson”? The play, which made its debut in 2014 and has toured all over South Africa, is finally coming to Soweto.

Written and directed by Mbasa Tsetsana, the award-winning play examines the rainbow nation and some unfulfilled promises made in 1994. Where: Soweto Theatre. When: July 18- July 21.

Time: 11 am. Cost: R80 for students and pensioners and R100 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased via Webtickets. Art Exhibition

If you’re an art lover, Keyes Art Mile is where you should be this July. Banele Khoza is having an exhibition at BKhz Gallery. “Banele Khoza's How are you doing?” will take you through the artist’s personal, intimate and incredible life-including the source of inspiration for his work. This exhibition looks deeper into the Khoza’s feelings when going through creative block and the turnaround and creative juices that flowed following a residency in White River at The Artist’s Press.

Where: BKhz Gallery, Keyes Art Mile, 21 Keyes Ave, Rosebank. When: Until July 22. Time: 11am.