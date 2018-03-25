A performer entertains people during the Earth Hour commemoration at Fort Klapperkop on Saturday night.

AS THE world observed Earth Hour on Saturday night, the main lights of the iconic Telkom Tower in Muckleneuk went dark.

Under the theme, Connecting to Earth, those gathered at Fort Klapperkop Heritage Site in the city were excited to have a bird’s-eye view of the dimly lit monumental tower.

The event was hosted by the City of Tshwane to commemorate Earth Hour 2018.

Back at the hilly Fort Klapperkop, participants lit candles and held non-electric lights in their hands as the historic venue also stayed dark for an hour.

Fun lovers at one of the city’s famous drinking holes, House 22 in Sunnyside, also switched off the lights and resorted to candles from 8.30pm.

The blackout was a symbolic gesture to alert people about the severe effects of climate change on Earth and to human lives.

Earth Hour is a global call for international unity on the significance of tackling challenges related to climate change.

Keynote speaker Finance MMC Mare-Lise Fourie said the event symbolised the relationship between people and Mother Earth.

She urged those in attendance to protect the Earth for the sake of future generations.

She also committed to ensure that the manner in which the municipal funds were spent must not contribute to the demise of the environment.

Innocentia Mudau of the World Wide Fund for Nature said people must remember their daily food is all provided for by the environment.

She also encouraged them to play their part in preserving the environment by reducing the amount of energy they used and the water they consumed.

To mark the occasion in the capital, people were encouraged to switch off non-essential lights in municipal buildings and other iconic landmarks in the city.

“Earth Hour is a movement observed by millions during the month of March across the world as an inspiration to individuals, communities, households and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour as a symbol for their commitment to the planet.

“We have participated in Earth Hour activities since 2009 by switching off lights for one hour during the last Saturday of March in all municipal buildings,” the City said.