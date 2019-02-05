Social media users circulated this photo to remember the scene at Lily Mine. Picture: Twitter

It's the third sad anniversary of the Lily Mine disaster that left three miners trapped underground when the ground caved in while they were working in Louieville, east of Barberton in Mpumalanga.



On February 5 2016, Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda were inside a container that they were working in as a lamp-room when it was swallowed.





South African citizens, trade unions, political parties and leaders remember the three miners and the fact that they couldn’t be found to be given proper funerals.





@DlamiBongani: It's really sad how people are forgotten by government. The #MiningIndaba2019 is happening and there isn't one mention of the the trapped miners. South African government is failing us. #LilyMine





@SAYoungLion: I'm Yvonne Mnisi trapped in #LilyMine without rescue for 1096 days or 156 weeks or 36 months depending on your unit of measure.





@_AMCU: How long must Ma Mnisi (Yvonne Mnisi’s mom) wait for her daughter to be brought back to her to get closure #AMCU demands that Yvonne, Pretty & Solomon be brought back to their families #LestWeForget #LilyMineDisaster





‏@ProfTinyiko: A year ago, to the day, Yvonne Mnisi, Solomon Nyarende &Pretty Nkambule were trapped underground at Lily Mine. Never returned, never found.





‏@Grooves_SA: #LilyMine collapse is commemorated for third year after 100 mine workers were injured and three were trapped underground.The bodies of Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarenda have never been retrieved, they disappeared when the container they were in fell in a sinkhole!





@_AMCU: Lily Mine is not a grave site, bring Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyirenda back home #LestWeForget #LilyMineDisaster





@sure_kamhunga: Today it’s three years since SA mineworkers went down in a container at Lily Mine; never returned, neither recovered nor given decent burial. Forgotten not.



