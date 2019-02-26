A group of demonstrators takes part in a protest against the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, as a meeting of the Lima Group takes place in Bogota, Colombia, yesterday. The placard reads ‘No to the war, we defend life’. Reuters

Latin American countries were expected to announce measures to exert further pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro yesterday after he blocked the entry of hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid to his economically devastated country over the weekend. The Lima Group of nations was likely to reiterate its opposition to the use of force at the meeting in Bogota, attendees and diplomatic sources said.

At least three people were killed and almost 300 wounded during protests and clashes on Saturday as US-backed aid convoys attempted to enter Venezuela to deliver food and medicine.

Opposition politician Juan Guaidó, recognised by most Western nations as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, has urged the bloc to consider “all options” in ousting Maduro.

Guaidó will attend the gathering, as will US vice-president Mike Pence. Unlike the Lima Group, the Trump administration has so far declined to rule out the use of military force.

“We have the responsibility to redouble and intensify our support,” Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said as the meeting began. “Venezuelans have never advanced so much towards the recovery of their democracy.”

Trujillo also emphasised the need for peaceful resolution of Venezuela’s crisis. Reports that there is division in the Lima Group over the use of force are false, Peruvian Deputy Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela Martinez said at the opening of the meeting.

The convoy of trucks with food and medicines was blocked during the weekend by soldiers and armed groups loyal to Maduro, who retains the backing of China and Russia, which have major energy sector investments in Venezuela. Maduro said the aid efforts were part of a US-orchestrated coup.

Trucks were met with tear gas and rubber bullets. Two went up in flames, which the opposition blamed on security forces and the Venezuelan government on “drugged-up protesters”.

China hopes Venezuela can remain peaceful and calm, the Foreign Ministry said yesterday, and reiterated Beijing’s opposition to foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs or the use of “so-called ‘humanitarian aid’ for political aims”.

“We again call on the government and opposition in Venezuela to seek a political resolution under the framework of the constitution and law, and call on the international community to do more that really benefits Venezuela’s stability, economic development and improvement in livelihoods,” the ministry said. Reuters