Local radio stations recognised at awards

Local radio stations - including commercial station Jacaranda FM, community station Groot FM, and campus station Tuks FM - did well in the recent Radio Awards. The results were announced in an online ceremony last Friday. Station of the Year went to Kaya 95.9 FM (Commercial), Hot 91.9 FM (Community), Radio 2000 (PBS), and Tuks 107.2 FM (Campus). Among the category winners were: Breakfast show

Commercial

Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester

Community

Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning

Campus

Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Breakfast show

In the Breakfast show presenter category, Darren Simpson of KFM 94.5 took the prize on commercial radio, with Jeremy Mansfield on Hot 91.5 winning for community, while in the popular Afternoon Drive slot, John Maytham of CapeTalk 567 won on commercial radio with GROOT FM 90.5 #SlatDiePad winning on community radio.

In the Afternoon Drive presenter category, DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) on 947 took the award, with Nthabeleng Matela on Tuks FM taking the Campus category and Saziso Dlamini on Radio KHWEZI winning on community radio.

The best Business and Finance show went to CapeTalk AND 702 Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

No radio host can be without a good Content Producer, and in this category, the winner for commercial radio was KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs, Jeanne Michel, Brad O’Regan and Rameez Khan, and for Community/Campus, the award went to Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning, William Scott and Sam Cowen.

News and Actuality category winners included Kaya FM 95.9 Today with John Perlman and GROOT FM 90.5 Reg of Verkeerd?

Podcasts have grown in popularity, and the award for best podcast went to Kaya FM 95.9 25 Years of Democracy, while the best Radio documentary was judged to be Power 98.7 Justice Before we Die.

Radio stations reach out into their communities with best Community Project going to Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Hearts of Hope in the commercial category and Tuks FM 107.2 See the sounds - A radio broadcast for the deaf - in the campus section.

The broadcast, for learners at the Transoranje School for the Deaf, took place at the Javett-UP art gallery.

In total Tuks FM scooped six awards, including becoming the only campus station to have won Station of the year six times.

Programme manager Mike Bower said the competition was tougher but this made the wins that much more satisfying.

Presenters are broadcasting from home due to the lockdown.