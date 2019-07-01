The cast of "Isipho". Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Isipho, a brand new and intriguing locally produced series will finally hit the small screen tonight. The series will air from Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm on e.tv.

It follows the story of Moses Shezi (real name Nimrod Nkosi), a former academic whose peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when he experiences a telling vision that reveals his daughter’s death.

Desperate to change the course of destiny, he sets out to find the four strangers who appeared in his vision surrounding his daughter at the time of her death.

From his vision, it is clear that these strangers are not in any way ordinary. They have gifts.

Following his vision, Moses armed with the goal of honing the strangers' gifts finds himself together with his psychologist wife and a team of teachers in the spiritual arts, opening an academy for the gifted.

The students come with baggage of their own and Moses and the teachers discover that they not only have to teach the students to harness and control their gifts, but also guide them to be the best versions of themselves.

The series stars a host of exciting new talent, alongside some familiar faces.

Some of the people to look out for are; Thobani Nzuza as Lwandle, Saint Seseli as Pastor Rametsi, Sparky Xulu as Mpendulo, Wandi Chamane as Nomzingeli, Karabo Maseko as Neo, Precious Ngidi as Ntombi Shezi and Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Tandzile.

Iconic actress Themsie Times, playing Gogo Nqobile is also on the show.

Pretoria News



