Lockdown: Atteridgeville Informal trader now relies on handouts from neighbours

Pretoria - The lockdown has wreaked havoc and brought shame in the life of informal trader Sam Baloi, 50, who finds himself living on handouts from his neighbours. The man who previously earned an income by selling low profit items like school bags in the Pretoria CBD said it was shameful that he now depended on the mercy of his neighbours in Mshongoville Informal Settlement, Atteridgeville, to survive. Speaking to Pretoria News inside his small one room shack, he explained the pain he felt taking food from neighbours who are younger than him, and have their own children they should be feeding, not him. Baloi said he has no family and no one else to ask for help. He said he didn’t even tell his neighbours that he didn’t have food they just suspected he might not even be eating. He didn’t even know about the R350 unemployment grant announced by the government to help those like himself. He only found out about it on Thursday.

He’s been staying in the informal settlement for 25 years since he left his home province of Mpumalanga.

“I don’t even have a cellphone to register for that grant.Personally, if I had to choose between eating and buying a phone, I’ll choose to eat. I would love to be assisted to register and maybe that R350 could keep me eat for two weeks.

“The reason I don’t even have a cent on me right now is because with the work I do, you live from hand to mouth. So, when the government said you should not go out and only stay at home, it was just a matter of time before I ran out of money.

“I don’t like seeing myself rely on other people here in an informal settlement where everyone is struggling to make ends meet. Everyone wants to care for his family, I really wouldn’t want to be a burden on other people. I cannot wait for this lockdown to be lifted.”

Baloi hopes to find a piece job to make a bit of money.

His neighbour Thembisile Bengu said she would try to help the man register for the unemployment grant just as they’ve been helping him eat.

“We would like for anyone who can help to come and just see the situation this man is living under. You can just see when you enter his shack that he is struggling. This new way of life has been a nightmare for him,” she said.

