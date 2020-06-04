Lockdown: New normal at licensing centres

Pretoria - Motorists yesterday began putting their vehicles and driving permit matters in order following the introduction of the phased-in reopening of drivers licence testing centres. It was the first time they could collect their licences, change vehicle ownership and request temporary driving permits since the lockdown more than three months ago. Staff members were well prepared and trained to control queues and enforce lockdown safety regulations. They even took personal details of every customer in case they needed to contact them again at a later stage. Staff members protected themselves to the point of avoiding sharing pens and operated on a strictly no mask, no entry policy. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “Our licensing centres should have been opened on June 1 as announced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. However, they couldn't open for business due to logistical glitches.

“Customers are urged to ensure that they only visit the licensing centres with a valid appointment to renew their driving licence and in possession of an optometrist’s certificate.

“This arrangement is meant to ensure that customers are catered for while we keep a proper following distance.”

He said services that would be rendered at the identified licensing centres were renewal of driving licence cards, application and testing for learners’ licences and the registration and licensing of motor vehicles.

Motorists said they felt very safe and protected at the Centurion station because of the “no-nonsense” restrictions by security officers.

Security limited the number of people who went to the various sections of services. Most of the people queued outside.

Most motorists said although they were allowed to be on the road with expired driving licences, they didn't feel comfortable.

SA National Defence Force member Lindelwa Tofilo said she didn’t know the centres were opened but decided to go. “I came here to change ownership of a car to be under my name. I really couldn’t wait to get this done and I feel so relieved now. I’m happy with all safety measures put in place here.”

Ndumiso Cebokhunu said he was relieved that he could finally collect his driving licence, which he renewed in January.

“In terms of safety and compliance I am very happy with what I’m seeing here. It is clear that the staff is not going to allow people to come here and cause congestion,” said Cebokhunu.

The City has opened just the Centurion, Akasia and Bronkhorstspruit centre. The Saambou Building is also open, but offering fewer services.

Waltloo will only open today, having been delayed as the City was still finalising occupation health and safety concerns.

MEC for Roads and Transport and Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said: “With the gradual reopening of the centres, it is important for members of the public to note that priority will be given to applicants who have confirmed bookings and that there will be no walk-ins.

“Only applicants with valid online booking reference numbers will be allowed on to the premises of centres.

“This is another measure we have put in place to ensure that customers are serviced while adhering to social distancing protocols. Customers visiting our centres are also kindly requested to wear masks covering the mouth and nose.”

He said all driving licences, learners licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary driving licences, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits that expired during the lockdown period would be deemed valid for 90 days from June 1.

Mamabolo said residents should also note that over 100 SA Post Offices were open for motor vehicle licence disc renewals across the province.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

