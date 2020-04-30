Lockdown: Safety plan to cushion women from violence

Pretoria - Shelters for abused women have come up with a safety plan that provides useful emergency and gender-based violence support contacts, and offers some real-world suggestions for being safer in domestic violence situations during the lockdown. This comes as South Africa has the worst gender-based violence statistics globally, and as the extension is expected to lead to increased violence. An attorney with Lawyers for Human Rights, Sanja Bornman, said the gendered impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown could not be ignored considering the increased levels of domestic violence. She said the gender-based violence Safety Plan was geared at helping victims develop creative and personalised strategies to survive their unique, dangerous living conditions. The plan reminds victims to pack a bag with some spare clothes, necessary medications, money, a spare phone and any important documents.

“Those most at risk need practical step-by-step information on what to do to stay safe and that is exactly what this Safety Plan offers,” she said.

Representative of the National Shelter Movement, Chrislynn Moonieyan, said it also provided tips for identifying and reaching out to others for help.

“Our hope is that victims of domestic violence find this to be a useful resource that gets them thinking about what would work in their own situation and also what they would need in order to stay safe,” she said.

The plan also devises strategies for attempting to leave, keeping a record of the abuse for legal reasons, and covering one’s tracks when seeking help through a phone. Strategies on how to create a code to signal for help for neighbours were also offered.

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa also suggested having emergency helpline numbers of organisations at hand to keep at all times.

Moonieyan said it was crucial for victims to be given options for safely reaching out to family, friends, and social networks for help. Those social networks should be able to safely conduct regular check-ins as well.

Bornman said those who required legal support related to violence during this period can contact the legal support hotline on 0660768845.

“Lawyers for Human Rights is linked to a range of public interest law organisations that are ready to assist.”

The plan is available for download on https://za.boell.org/en/2020/04/14/domestic-violence-safety-planning.

