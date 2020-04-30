Lockdown street braai hosts warned, face arrest

Pretoria - Lockdown street braai hosts east of the city have been warned to refrain from these or face arrest, Garsfontein police station commander Colonel Kervin Solomons said yesterday. DA community safety spokesperson Michael Shackleton had alleged that residents of a complex in Garsfontein were violating the lockdown regulations. “It's alleged that the residents hosted a lockdown street braai party outside their yards on Saturday,” said Shackleton. He said the residents who participated in the party posted their photos on the GarsCom Facebook page and WhatsApp group, with one resident asking when the next braai would be held. “It's also alleged that the residents are not adhering to the social distancing regulations because they're always sitting outside their houses as a group and some are riding quad bikes all around the complex.

“There are also visitors coming to the complex visiting their friends and family members.”

Shackleton said some concerned residents claimed they had been reporting such incidents to the police, but nothing had been done to enforce the lockdown regulations and arrest those breaking the law.

“According to the lockdown regulations, every person is confined to his or her place of residence, unless strictly for the purpose of performing an essential service, or obtaining essential goods or services.

“Social gatherings, sporting activities and social visits are prohibited during lockdown.

“Failure to adhere to the lockdown regulations is a serious offence and offenders must be arrested and face the full might of the law.”

Solomons said the incident occurred on April 19, and they responded to the scene immediately when they received the information of regulation flouting.

“Some community members misbehaved, but we dealt with them on the very same day when we received the complaints.

“Everyone knows they can't host braais and have visitors, but this incident was responded to and we dealt with the people and rectified the situation and enforced regulation.”

He said patrols continued to ensure there were no “chance takers” during the lockdown.

“Do what the law says or we will arrest you; it's that simple.

“We've nabbed more than 45 people for regulation flouting,” said Solomons.

Pretoria News