Lockdown: You can fly to Europe - under certain conditions

Pretoria - South Africans can fly to Europe, but only under certain conditions. France’s ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier, said there are regular flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Paris and Amsterdam with the Air France-KLM group, with onward connecting flights to other European capitals. He confirmed that there was a partial lifting of restrictions on intra-European flights, as well as from a shortlist of 15 other countries. South Africa is not on that list. However, there are certain exemptions, including for those with essential worker status such as health professionals, and diplomats. The latest change from July 1 was that students who will be studying in Europe from September may now apply to travel. A South African who has permanent or temporary residence in France or another EU country, may fly there but South African regulations mean that only South African citizens and foreign nationals with permanent residence are allowed to enter this country.

This means that, for example, a French teacher at a French school in South Africa cannot fly in as they only have temporary residence status.

Lechevallier said it was important for the business community to be able to travel between the the European Union and South Africa. The EU ambassadors group held co-ordination meetings every fortnight to assist in such matters, and was in constant communication with the Department of International Relations and Co- operation (Dirco) who, he said, had been very helpful where possible and considering global travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

South Africa went into lockdown on March 26 and closed its borders. Between April and June, a number of repatriation flights were co-ordinated by various embassies for their citizens, including tourists who stranded in South Africa.

During this period, Dirco said it had assisted around 15000 South Africans to get home.

Regular special flights continue in and out of the country although these do come at a higher cost than pre-lockdown and only those who meet the necessary criteria may fly.

Pretoria News