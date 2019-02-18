METRO Police and SAPS raid businesses around Sunnyside. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

GAUTENG police operation Buya Mthetho continues to yield results. This time it was in Sunnyside. During roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and detective raids on Friday, a number of arrests were made, said Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

Police focused their attention on known crime hotspots in the suburb, targeting illegal liquor outlets, drug dealing, illegal occupation, negligent driving, and people who break the city’s by-laws.

Eleven wanted suspects were flushed out of hiding by detectives, and six people were arrested for drunk driving.

Mavimbela said police confiscated liquor and shut down non-compliant informal taverns.

Buya Mthetho was launched in August last year and has racked up numerous successes. It is a multi-departmental operation aimed at enforcing by-laws and bringing the rule of law to Gauteng's cities.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said: “This certainly comes as a confidence booster to our dedicated law enforcement agencies.

“It is definitely our communities who stand to benefit from the successes of such operations. Together with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), metro police departments, provincial traffic police, and all other government departments, community patrollers and the public, we can break the back of the criminal world,” Mawela said.

Yesterday, Captain Coba Brits confirmed a trend of housebreaking in the Garsfontein area.

In one of the latest incidents, residents in Saldanha Street experienced daylight robbery, with thieves breaking in on Saturday morning while the occupants were out.

Brits urged residents to improve security by keeping doors locked and windows closed.

“Get to know your neighbours, don’t trust strangers and don’t let people you do not know into your homes,” Brits said.

In Garsfontein, an increasing number of people have made the Jimmy Aves Park and Garstfontein Road boundary a temporary home.

Regular raids are carried out, but the people return to the area in a day or so.