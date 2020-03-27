Long queues as people flock to Soshanguve shopping centres during lockdown

Pretoria - Scores of people continued to queue at shopping centres for grocery shopping and banking, while others walked the streets as per normal on the first day of the national lockdown. Thorntree Shopping Centre and South View Shopping Centre in Soshanguve had snake shaped queues as people try to get food from Shoprite stores and local butcheries waiting patiently to get their turn. Other people were forced to go out of their homes to access banking services from the ATMs. They said local spaza shops were open to trade in the townships, hence they needed money. Mike Maja said: "At least when you buy from the local spaza shops you avoid coming into contact with a lot of people. "I hope by tomorrow most of us will already have cash in our pockets and food at home so that we don't become so vulnerable.





The usually busy R80 highway that runs from central Pretoria to Soshanguve and Mabopane. Picture: James Mahlokwane



"However, right now we don't have a choice but to be here.

"Most of us were working every single day until today when the lockdown commenced.

"We didn't have a chance to buy anything for ourselves and our families."

Meanwhile, police officers drove up and down Doreen Road (the M20) and encouraged people to go home and keep away from other people.

Children who saw the van started running.

The Soshanguve Crossing Mall was jam packed with people lining up to do their shopping.

Anna Kau said she tried to go do her shopping in the township's biggest mall but the queue was just way too long for her patience.

"I think now there are just way too many people going out at the same time to do their shopping.

"It worries me because there shouldn't be that many people around the same space. We need to really socially isolate."

Pretoria News