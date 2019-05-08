DEPARTMENT of Home Affairs offices across the city were packed yesterday, with citizens collecting documentation enabling them to vote today. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Department of Home Affairs offices across the city were packed yesterday, with citizens, at the last minute, queueing for documents enabling them to vote today. From Monday, the department extended its operating hours at front offices to 7pm, in a drive to allow eligible voters to collect identity documents they had applied for, or to apply for IDs or Temporary Identity Certificates for today’s voting.

This was done partly because at the end of March the department recorded that 355257 smart ID cards and 3620 green ID books had not been collected.

Gauteng had the highest number of uncollected smart ID cards at 101787, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 55634 and the Eastern Cape with 46504. The Northern Cape had the lowest number, 12255.

Despite offices’ operational hours being extended from 4pm to 7pm, some people still complained, saying it was unbearable to wait in the long queues, and service was lacklustre on Monday and yesterday.

Chief among the many problems in all offices in Pretoria was the continuous shutdown of systems and the amalgamation of queues - for instance people applying for IDs were in the same queue as those renewing passports.

“We would be saving so much time if the lines were separate. The application for IDs is long and tedious (compared to) renewing a passport,” Shaun Cummings, in Centurion, said.

The story was no different at HomeAffairs offices in the Pretoria CBD, Mahube in Mamelodi and Cullinan.

Some people urgently requiring documentation either for travel or important business said they were unable to wait until after the elections to receive them, and therefore had to wait in long queues with those requiring documents to vote today.

More than 28700 voting stations will be open across the country today, and officials said voters could find the location of their station by sending an SMS with their ID number to 32810, at a cost of R1, or could phone the contact centre at 0800 11 8000 for all other information on the elections.

Speaking at the Results Operations Centre in Pretoria yesterday, the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa’s chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said he and fellow officials were prepared for the election today.

