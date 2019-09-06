THE Adjutant-General of the SANDF, Major General Eric Zano Mnisi, confers long service medals on members of the Defence Legal Services Division yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

THE tradition of awarding medals to deserving recipients in the military continued yesterday with the honouring of members of the SANDF legal services division. The Adjutant-General of the SANDF, Eric Mnisi, conferred various service medals on 33 deserving members of the division during a parade held at the Pretoria Military Sport Ground in Thaba Tshwane.

Of the group, 12 recipients were awarded 20 years good service medals, while eight received theirs for 10 years. They also got medals for good service.

In addition, 10 members were awarded with 10-year Medalje vir Trou Diens medals and three the Tshumelo Ikatelaho medals.

Mnisi said awarding military medals to servicemen and women was as old as history itself and highlighted the significance of keeping it alive.

He told the recipients to wear the medals with pride and to continue to serve the country with humility.

“It is part of our military heritage to give medals to honour military personnel for their deeds or achievements while in service of the state.

“Such medals are given to soldiers who have shown qualities worthy of the type of medal or medals awarded.”

“To the recipients, I want to congratulate you. Most of you are worthy recipients of these medals. Please wear them with humility. Always remember those who have supported you throughout your careers,” he said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lwandiso Ngaleka, who has been in the army for 30 years and who was awarded a medal for 20 years' service, said he had worked for the military for much of his life. “I am very happy to have received this medal; it really means a lot about my loyalty. I have worked for the military for so many years and this is the department I know best,” he told the Pretoria News.

He thanked his family for the encouragement and support.