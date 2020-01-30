Long wait for commuters reliant on Mabopane railway line









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Commuters reliant on the Mabopane railway line will have to wait until September for limited services to be reinstated and until May next year for the resumption of full services. The line has been inactive for two months, and according to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo, alternative solutions were being sought. These would include providing buses for affected commuters while work on line was being done. He said they would engage the City of Tshwane and provincial government on how they could render transport services in the meantime. However, this was still subject to engagements.

Mpondo, addressing the media following an engagement with commuters using the Mabopane line on short-term interventions and long term plans to recover the line, said there were various concerns.

“Naturally, there is a lot of frustration from commuters; they raised concerns of lack of communication, safety on the line when it is active and delays in implementations.”

He said the Mabopane line was one of the immediate priorities, and there would be quick implementation of the work on the line. “This is a central line we identified as a key initiative that we need to work on.”

The security issue, according to Mpondo, became a problem when security contracts were cancelled last year on the basis of irregularity which went to court.

The court said Prasa ought to have given the companies notice.

The cancellation exposed the vulnerability of infrastructure for two months as stations were not manned, leading to a spike in vandalism to the network and rolling stock, according to Mpondo.

He said the damages to one of the flagship stations of the province in terms of high patronage had become so severe that it was impossible to operate the line.

In a bid to also secure the network, which is mostly porous on the network and station level, an 80km fence wall between Mabopane and Pretoria will be constructed.

The work is at procurement stage.

Head of security for the entity Mandisa Mokoena said hi-tech security such as drones, re-fencing critical hot spot areas and thermal cameras with sensors to boot, were all at procurement stage and would form part of the beef-up of security they were embarking on to secure commuters and staff.

“We anticipate that from March 1 we will have new security guards, have skeleton security in certain areas.”

While the line from Joburg to Pretoria was also targeted with similar theft and vandalism, it has been running with limited services which are expected to be back to normal by the middle of next month.

