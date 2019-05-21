Pretoria - The debut episode of Jub Jub's new reality show Uyajola 9/9 finally airs this coming Sunday and Mzansi men are quaking in their boots.
Now, if your relationship has slammed into the rocks and you suspect it has everything to do with cheating, the show exposes that.
Just like any version of Cheaters, Uyajola, serves to expose infidelity in relationships and the dramatic confrontations take place on TV, for the whole world to see.
While female tweeps made humour about their anticipation for the show, some men took to social media to express how dreadful they are.
The show became the talk of social media from the moment its hectic teaser was shared last month.
Chaotic scenes can be seen as people were caught out by their partners on the teaser.
The series assists the complainant with emotional support once they had gathered evidence to support them.
The show will air every Sunday on DSTV'S Chanel 157, Moja Love at 9pm.
Here is what people have been saying ahead of the show:
Raise your hand if you looking forward to #Uyajola reality show on #mojalovetv pic.twitter.com/bAw42i1wNW— Mathapelo Mofokeng🇿🇦 (@umathapeloo) April 27, 2019
#uyajola pic.twitter.com/HJydjtjPek— Nkele Muthige (@Thigala) May 9, 2019
Uyajola was filming in East London recently— Tando Madliwa (@miss_madliwa) May 18, 2019
Uyajola starts May 26 on @MojaLoveTv channel 157
Uzo sebenza uJub Jub shame
#Uyajola #MojaLove pic.twitter.com/BcsNGx3RJk
#ReaTsotella lmao and then the was #villagegirls 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.— Mama_NeoEntle (@Arethar_rae) May 6, 2019
I don’t think I’m ready for 26 May ey #uyajola99
If Jub Jub isn't beat up or be reminded what he went to jail for then I'll start assuming the show is staged. #Uyajola99 #CheatersSA #uyajola— Rastshi Modise (@JmoDICE) April 24, 2019
And then there’s this ‘trailer’ for #Uyajola99 So looking forward to the show already 😂😂😂 #MojaLove #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/TVnhXnUKj6— FreshPrince©®™ (@SirFigo_SA) April 15, 2019
As For #Uyajola99 i forsee pic.twitter.com/KlZ0IeudR4— ᵒʳᵍᵃⁿⁱᶜ ⁱⁿᵗᵉˡˡᵉᶜᵗᵘᵃˡ (@TweetsByVega) April 15, 2019
#Uyajola99 is gon trend heavily from next week. You won't want to miss dat.— Cupcake (@MsKhanya) May 20, 2019
#ElectionDay #SAElections2019 #uyajola #uyajola99 am a SA worried citizen. pic.twitter.com/8EHqaxSmHP— Doctor Mosia (@HloksMosia) May 8, 2019
#Uyajola99 SA will never be the same again🤣🤣😩😂😂— Si-bu🦅 (@Siibu_Mweli) April 24, 2019
Pretoria News