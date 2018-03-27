The High Court has turned down an application by gymnast Shannon Gardener to be included in Team South Africa for the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - Protea colours rhythmic gymnast Shannon Gardener’s dream to join the South African team at the Commonwealth Games in Australia has been shattered.

On Monday, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, turned down her application to be included in the team.

Gardener said, in her urgent application, that the refusal by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to select her for Team South Africa, was irrational and procedurally unfair.

She said she stood a very good chance of winning a medal for South Africa.

Gardener asked the court for an urgent order to set aside this refusal and to rule that she may join Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk, who were selected to represent South Africa in this sporting category.

In turning down her application, Judge Elizabeth Kubushi said while she did not find that the institution of these proceedings by Gardener was frivolous or vexatious, she questioned why she chose to approach the court without first requesting Sascoc to provide her with reasons for its decision not to select her.

Gardener told the Pretoria News that while she was disappointed that she would not be able to compete in Australia this month, she was not giving up on her dreams of becoming an Olympic champion one day.

“I am sad that the ruling is not in my favour, but this will not stop me from competing as a gymnast for South Africa. Hopefully my future will be good as a gymnast,” the 18-year-old said.

Her coach, Nina Ervedosa, who was at her side in court, said Sascoc was supposed to support the few athletes it had. “These things should never end up in court. It should be sorted out between the athletes and the committee itself.”

It was argued on behalf of Gardener that Sascoc was wrong in not including her as part of the South African team, as she fulfilled all the criteria.

But Sascoc said only 99 South Africans, representing all major sporting events, were allowed to take part. This total was later upped to 101, but there was no space for anyone else. Gardener’s team, in turn, argued that she wanted Sascoc to change its entries from individual participation and to enter South Africa in this category as a team, which consists of three gymnasts.

Gardener said she was willing to pay all the costs involved in her participation, and it would not cost Sascoc a cent to send her to the games.

The South African Gymnastic Federation recommended Gardener, together with the other two gymnasts, represent South Africa at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

It was, however, decided to only select Legote and Van Wyk following their performances at the World Championships.

Gardener said Sascoc had changed the selection criteria and that it was unlawful not to select the gymnasts on the basis of the recommendation of the federation.

Judge Kubushi did not agree, and she said the aim was at all times to calculate the ranking on the basis of the gymnasts’ results in the World Championships. Gardener did not compete in the 2017 World Championships.

The judge said Sascoc looked at results from the World Championships, and once the results of Legote and Van Wyk were found, Sascoc “had no reasons to look elsewhere” as there were only two slots allocated for rhythmic gymnastics in Team SA. Gardener objected that Sascoc did not consider the fact that she could not compete in the World Championships because of an injury she had suffered.

But Judge Kubushi said whether the body was aware of her injuries or not, it made no difference. She said what mattered were the results of the World Championships and Gardener had none to show.

“I have to conclude, therefore, that Sascoc exercised its discretion rationally,” she said.

Pretoria News