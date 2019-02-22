Rasta paints Jerry Mafokeng.
Pretoria - It is not often you stumble across veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha’s name on Twitter, unless he has won an award or it’s really necessary.

And yes he will soon join the prestigious line of legendary artists who have been conferred with a doctorate, but that’s not why he’s the talk of the town on Twitter.  

On Friday morning, the Metro Fm Fresh Breakfast team were in the presence of 'royalty' when they had in studio the legendary actor together with his wife Claudine Mofokeng. The infamous funeral artist Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje was also in the building - hard at work.

Armed with his paint brushes, Rasta painted the actor live during the interview, but Twitter gave him flak after the radio station released the final product. 

Through his paintings, Rasta has paid tribute to late celebrities and prominent figures, including former president Nelson Mandela, Struggle icon Albertina Sisulu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and gospel stars Lundi Tyamara and Sfiso Ncwane. And he got flak for his work, each time.  

Last month, sketches mocking Rasta emerged on social media, with users uniting to give him, a taste of his own medicine. It all started with a Facebook post by Riḓovhona Tsaa Tsaṅwani on Sunday, when he suggested that a challenge be born to get back at the artist for always "disrespecting" late celebrities.  

“Guys, can we please start a challenge called #DrawRastaChallenge? He needs to feel what we feel every time a celebrity passes on,” the post read.

People quickly jumped on the bandwagon drawing the total opposite of what the artist looks like.

Here are some of the reactions to Rasta's painting of Mofokeng: 