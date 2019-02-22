Pretoria - It is not often you stumble across veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha’s name on Twitter, unless he has won an award or it’s really necessary. And yes he will soon join the prestigious line of legendary artists who have been conferred with a doctorate, but that’s not why he’s the talk of the town on Twitter.

On Friday morning, the Metro Fm Fresh Breakfast team were in the presence of 'royalty' when they had in studio the legendary actor together with his wife Claudine Mofokeng. The infamous funeral artist Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje was also in the building - hard at work.

Armed with his paint brushes, Rasta painted the actor live during the interview, but Twitter gave him flak after the radio station released the final product.

Through his paintings, Rasta has paid tribute to late celebrities and prominent figures, including former president Nelson Mandela, Struggle icon Albertina Sisulu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and gospel stars Lundi Tyamara and Sfiso Ncwane. And he got flak for his work, each time.

Last month, sketches mocking Rasta emerged on social media, with users uniting to give him, a taste of his own medicine. It all started with a Facebook post by Riḓovhona Tsaa Tsaṅwani on Sunday, when he suggested that a challenge be born to get back at the artist for always "disrespecting" late celebrities.

“Guys, can we please start a challenge called #DrawRastaChallenge? He needs to feel what we feel every time a celebrity passes on,” the post read.

People quickly jumped on the bandwagon drawing the total opposite of what the artist looks like.

Here are some of the reactions to Rasta's painting of Mofokeng:





Rasta wag n bietjie! pic.twitter.com/jB0fstDvVu — DJ ASH (@DJASH_214) February 22, 2019

He looks like Dwayne Johnson (the rock) or my eyes are deceiving me👀 pic.twitter.com/zi6fAnEfOF — Plug & Play 🔌⌨️ (@Budaperza) February 22, 2019

Bro Jerry Mofokeng advised on @DJFreshSA #FreshBreakfast that we shouldn't lie to our children. I guess his smile with this picture is just proof @Lebani_Sirenje is not his son. pic.twitter.com/26mQByGudE — Chike le Chakane (@Machaa_Sebela) February 22, 2019

I want the same thing rasta is smoking its very good quality I want it pic.twitter.com/tX5V1sgTMd — sfiso ngisa sijako (@SfisoSijako) February 22, 2019

Rasta can draw but he cant draw the right people hes intending to draw pic.twitter.com/joHkFa4knl — Olebogeng bodirwa 🏎 (@Opelong9) February 22, 2019

It's like Rasta thinks of the mostly likely painting that'll look like you, not you.😂😂😃 pic.twitter.com/3a7zyq5StB — Thobani Dlamini (@thobi_dlamini) February 22, 2019

Nna I thought ke Kgalema Motlanthe😒🤭 pic.twitter.com/Ii5GbHyiTn — AbutiDineo (@in2rudatweets) February 22, 2019





