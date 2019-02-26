Pretoria - Scandal actress Nomvelo Makhanya says her latest storyline is raising awareness about pedophiles who use their power to lure young girls into lifestyles they can’t afford.

Hungry for a breakthrough in the music industry, her vibrant character, Lindiwe Ngema approached a man named Solo, who promised to make her dream come true.

She was later introduced to a Hockey Club called The Credential, where she met a man who promised her a contract and training only if she slept with him which she did.

But instead, Lindiwe received a wad of cash and it was later explained to her that it was payment for her services. And just like any other club, wealthy men hangout there to network and for sexual pleasure, furthermore what happens there stays there.

Lindiwe also introduced her best friend Mary to the club, who is studying law. But for the girls, all they have gotten out of the club is trouble and nothing positive.

The 22-year-old spoke to the Pretoria News about her experience with the story line.

“When I found out that we were going to be doing a story like that I was really excited. It was a very challenging set for me as I had to embody a lot of emotions.

“No matter how many stories we tell about this issue it is never enough - we need more and more stories all the time because many girls are falling into the trap thinking that you can get it all over night and you can’t,” she said.

While viewers have always known Lindiwe as a rebellious child, things have taken a different twist with the storyline.

“People always expect Lindiwe to be the one that does everything wrong but the turn out of everything is going to be different, you will see growth from the storyline.”

“It is slightly related to human trafficking. There are pedophiles, there are old men that use their power to lure girls into this lifestyle so it’s creating awareness more than anything.”

Viewers have brought Lindiwe and Mary's ordeal into SA's hearts and homes. Writers were also praised for the storyline on Twitter.