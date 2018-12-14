Former President Jacob Zuma.

It has only been hours since former president Jacob Zuma joined Twitter, but he already has more than 40 000 followers.  

Zuma sent the platform into a complete meltdown earlier, when he announced that he has decided to "move with the times" by joining social media. 

Even though thousands have followed him, "uBaba" has still not followed anyone yet.

In a 44-second video posted around 9am he said: "Hello everyone. I have decided to move with the times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me and others are calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

"I felt it necessary that I must join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussion. It's me, former president Jacob Zuma," he said.

Among those who started following Zuma within hours of him joining Twitter were EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Since then, people having been taking to the platform to welcome him under the hashtag #uBaba which is still trending. 

Memes have also flooded the platform following the announcement.  

IOL