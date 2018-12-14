It has only been hours since former president Jacob Zuma joined Twitter, but he already has more than 40 000 followers.

Zuma sent the platform into a complete meltdown earlier, when he announced that he has decided to "move with the times" by joining social media.

Even though thousands have followed him, "uBaba" has still not followed anyone yet.

In a 44-second video posted around 9am he said: "Hello everyone. I have decided to move with the times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me and others are calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

"I felt it necessary that I must join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussion. It's me, former president Jacob Zuma," he said.

Among those who started following Zuma within hours of him joining Twitter were EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Welcome Baba... — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 14, 2018

Some good news. Your party has confirmed that it will be helping you collect funds for your court cases. #united #smallanyaskeletons. Perhaps the current President can make a donation. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 14, 2018

Since then, people having been taking to the platform to welcome him under the hashtag #uBaba which is still trending.

Memes have also flooded the platform following the announcement.

By the end of the day ubaba will have 2 million 4 hundred and 70 hundred thousand 8 thousand 40 thousand 6 hundred and 45 followers pic.twitter.com/RBDQE5INgF — King of Africa (@OpinionCliff) December 14, 2018

When you see ubaba with 35K followers in less than 3 hours and you have 2K followers for 6 years, you can't COPE pic.twitter.com/RTZ4DQhGkC — Nkosi_GC (@GC_INA23) December 14, 2018

uBaba entering these Twitter streets like. pic.twitter.com/LsONj9kP5U — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) December 14, 2018

Twitter will never be the same knw that uBaba is on these streets pic.twitter.com/D4Bjv5JUzC — Ultra (@IamUltralive) December 14, 2018

I feel like ubaba will take out a few little skeletons nYana from the closet on these Streets. jikijiki will pay for ubaba's legal fees..

Just saying😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8QhPWLt3xq — @mac_kholi (@KholekaSegobae1) December 14, 2018

Twitter's attention span is so little. One event boom we have moved on. kambe what were we talking about before ubaba joined Twitter? pic.twitter.com/hpepq48Xsn — Ms_Gupta🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) December 14, 2018

The only legancy #uBaba will be remembered for is to have 41K Followers in just 6 hours after joining Twitter .@PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/VIBgCgWrR1 — Lwando Mjekula (@LwandoMjekula) December 14, 2018



