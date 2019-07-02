File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

I once again realised how fortunate we are in South Africa to have a special section in our Bill of Rights devoted to children. I had my 10-year-old god-daughter over for a weekend visit, which was a big deal for me as I don't have children. While marvelling at the fact that she is turning into a lovely young woman, I worry about her because there is a lot of pressure on our young ones.

She told me how her school talked to them about abuse - physical and psychological - and about rape.

While one can only warn children against the abuses and encourage them to speak out, I take some consolation in the fact that our Constitution is geared towards protecting them.

Organisations, such as the Centre for Child Law, are instrumental in working towards the development of child law and the realisation of children's rights. The centre acts as a watchdog over children's rights and is often called upon by our judiciary as a friend of the court to guide our judges.

This was also the case when the centre was invited by the high court in Johannesburg to be a “friend of the court” and to make submissions regarding the treatment of children who smoke cannabis.

The centre asked the court not to criminalise children, but to deal with them in other ways.

The centre does not argue that children should be allowed to smoke cannabis. Instead, it takes the stand that if children are found to be using cannabis, they should not be dealt with by the criminal justice system.

They should receive the support of parents, communities, the Department of Social Development or a certified social worker in order to ensure they are rehabilitated. The aim is to avoid children being exposed to the brutal effect of the criminal justice system which does not have the necessary mechanisms to properly deal with cannabis dependency.

This case is due to come before the court sometime this year.

The Constitutional Court is also due to deliver its judgment soon on the issue of whether child victims (under the age of 18) should be identified once they come of age.

The case was sparked when Zephany Nurse was discovered in 2015 after she was kidnapped in 1997 from hospital when she was only two days old.

When the story broke in the media, she was 17, going on 18. The media was barred from naming her until she turned 18.

She had wanted her identity to remain under wraps and she asked the Centre for Child Law for help.

In its arguments before the Constitutional Court, the centre said children who were victims, witnesses or accused of crimes were in a vulnerable position. If their identities were revealed in public forums, they faced severe and lifelong harm.

The Supreme Court of Appeal, which earlier dealt with the issue, in a majority judgment decided not to extend the protection to children after they had turned 18.

The centre, on the other hand, says that in order for children to benefit from having their identity protected while they are under 18, there should be a lifelong ban on identifying child victims and accused.

They say evidence shows that the identification of children can have a catastrophic impact on their lives, such as their being stigmatised.

This is perhaps so, as children often act out of immaturity and they are not always equipped to deal with life.

But it is up to the wise justices to decide on this.

I am just grateful to the children's watchdog for looking after the interests of our future leaders.