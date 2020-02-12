Looking back on a memorable day that changed South Africa’s future forever









A front page reporting on Nelson Mandela's release. Pretoria - Where were you when Nelson Mandela was released from prison on February 11, 1990? This question, widely discussed on the 30th anniversary of that day yesterday, was asked of me by our intrepid reporter, Sakhile Ndlazi. I have been at the Pretoria News since my student days, and in 1990 had moved from the newsroom to the sub-editors’ table to learn editing and production skills. It is said that the media provides the first draft of history and we are privileged to be working in it at times of major world events, and we knew this was certainly one. I recall then president FW de Klerk’s February 2 speech at the opening of Parliament at which he announced the lifting of bans on various organisations, including the ANC, and that Mandela would be released, although not when. Anticipation built from that day until news got out that the release would be on February 11, a Sunday.

My husband Roy, a journalist who at the time also worked at the Pretoria News, remembers we went to watch the event on my parents’ TV.

We had two small children and the coverage went on for hours as everyone waited to see Mandela for the first time.

I recall Clarence Keyter, a journalist on the SABC (it was a time before e.tv and satellite TV), waffling on until, finally at about 4pm, Mandela, then 71 years old, tall, slim and dressed in a suit, walked out of Victor Verster Prison a free man. The image of him, hand in hand with his then wife Winnie Madikizela Mandela, each with a fist aloft in triumphant salute, became an iconic one in our history.

Later Keyter was to explain he was caught off-guard having been sent to cover the release, not be expected to keep up the commentary for more than an hour.

As the sun set over Cape Town Mandela spoke to crowds gathered on the Grand Parade, telling them apartheid had no future. He said he had carried the idea of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. “I hope to live to see the achievement of that ideal. But if need be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die,” he said.

The world as we knew it changed that day. A new South Africa had been born and Mandela would later become President. But, at that time the situation was still volatile, we were in a state of emergency and, amid the joy and excitement there was also uncertainty about the future.

Ahead lay years of negotiation for the dream of freedom and democracy to become a reality.

Pretoria News