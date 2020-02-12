I have been at the Pretoria News since my student days, and in 1990 had moved from the newsroom to the sub-editors’ table to learn editing and production skills.
It is said that the media provides the first draft of history and we are privileged to be working in it at times of major world events, and we knew this was certainly one.
I recall then president FW de Klerk’s February 2 speech at the opening of Parliament at which he announced the lifting of bans on various organisations, including the ANC, and that Mandela would be released, although not when.
Anticipation built from that day until news got out that the release would be on February 11, a Sunday.