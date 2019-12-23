Lots to do in Tshwane during holiday season









Music lovers will gather at Moretele Park to enjoy a concert on December 26. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The capital city has lots to offer for those who have opted to remain at home during the holiday season. Today, the Christmas Night Market will have its final run at Time Square. The event starts at 5.30pm and ends at 10pm. Entry is R40 for adults and R30 for children under 12. For horse lovers the South African Lipizzaners is having its final White Horse Christmas show at 1 Dahlia Road, Kyalami, from 7pm to 8.30pm. Tomorrow, homeless people in Centurion will be cared for from 11am at the back of the Centurion taxi rank, facing John Vorster Street. People are encouraged to donate a child’s packet containing a soft toy, colouring books and crayons, as well as cupcakes and serviettes.

On Christmas Day, Court Classique Suite Hotel is hosting a Classique Christmas Celebration. Guests are invited to a four-course meal from 12pm to midnight.

For music lovers, Moretele Park is hosting the annual Dinho Cafe concert on December 26. Top artists, including Kwesta, Mlindo The Vocalist, Sho Majozi, A Reece, DBN Gogo, Sjava, Zonke and DJ Maphorisa, will perform.

Tickets are R150. VIP tickets will cost R400. This year it is themed #ColorFest.

Also on December 26, the annual Mamelodi All White Picnic takes place at Mamelodi Central Sports Ground. Tickets are R70 to R200. This year’s theme is Hampton Sheek.

Atteridgeville is set to be alive as well on the same day with the Nu Kulture Cooler Boxing Day music festival at Lucas Moripe Stadium. The show will be headed by AKA, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza Da Small, Samthing Soweto, Sho Majozi, Virgo Deep, 25K and more.

On Friday, the Proteas take on England in Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion, from 10am.

France-based club DJ Boogie Vice is in South Africa and will be on the decks at Madison Avenue in Lynnwood, also on Friday. Entrance is R50 and doors open at 8pm.

On Sunday, the world famous Russian harpist Sasha Boldachev, accompanied by the Kalinka String Quintet, will perform at the Brooklyn Theatre. Tickets cost from R140 to R240. The event starts at 3pm.

On December 30, Glamping Adventures, a travel and tourism company, will be camping at the Hartbeespoort Dam until the New Year. People will camp from 1pm to 10pm on January 1. Activities include a boat cruise.

To end the year, Time Square will be hosting the New Year’s Eve Block Party. Tickets are on sale for R250 per person.

DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa, Euphonik and DJ Fresh are expected to head the event.

This year also sees the return of the City of Tshwane New Year celebration featuring a star-studded line up from Kalawa Jazmee Records at Bundu Inn in Ga-Rankuwa.

The picnic celebrations start from 10am with two stages, swimming pools, beer gardens, fireworks and a braai.

On January 1, the Pretoria Zoo will host a family event, where a selection of the city’s best acts, interspersed with the very best local musical talent, will perform.

Children will be catered for, with go-kart racing, giant water slides, jumping castles, mobile trains, colouring, instant photos and family photo shoots.

