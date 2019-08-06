A RE YENG buses. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

THE multimillion rand tender to operate subsidised buses in Mamelodi is yet to be issued, almost two years after Tshwane Rapid Transit (TRT) took over the route from Autopax. The procurement process was apparently stalled by lack of capacity on the part of companies that previously tendered for the lucrative contract.

This is according to the information contained in a council report seeking to extend the current contract under TRT - the operator of A Re Yeng bus rapid transit system - for 12 months until March 2020, dating back to April 1.

The move by council was motivated by the provincial Roads and Transport Department’s intention to extend the contract.

The operation by TRT was initially meant to take six months from September 2017 to March 2018 after Autopax pulled out its services. It was again extended from September 30, 2018, until March 31, 2019.

Council report noted that a tender was advertised, but could not be issued because bidders failed to meet the contract requirements.

In terms of the report, the new tender will be advertised to look for a service provider before the end of TRT contract next year. Alternatively, the report said, the City could enter into negotiated contracts with TRT. “The tender for the subsidised bus contract services was advertised and later cancelled due to the fact that companies that have tendered could not fulfil or meet the requirements of the tender as advertised and that they came at a high cost which is more than the available budget,” the report said.

The City of Tshwane took responsibility over the bus services in the Mamelodi and surrounding areas after Autopax pulled out following the burning of 21 buses during service delivery protests. The company said this affected its capacity to transport commuters at the time.

The report stated that it was necessary for the contract to be extended to enable the commuters to have an uninterrupted mode of transport.

“If the services were to be terminated, the alternative public transport that will be available for commuters would come at a high cost that most of the commuters cannot afford and that such alternative transport is not travelling on the routes that subsidised transport is operating on,” the report said.

Chief financial officer Umar Banda shed light about the budget allocation for A Re Yeng bus operation, noting that the City in the 2018/19 financial year made available R12million, to which the province was to reimburse the City.

In the report, he said an amount of R22m has since been transferred against the budget of R23m, noting that the balance of R808247 was due to be paid by the province to the City

According to council report, a total number of buses required by the contract is 78.

TRT has 55 buses and it will need to increase the number to 60 with the extended contract.