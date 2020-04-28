Lyttelton shelter given exercise equipment, books

Pretoria - In a bid to improve fitness and stave off boredom, exercise equipment and books have been delivered to the Lyttelton shelter for the homeless. MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe, and acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi visited the centre on Freedom Day as part of the World Book Week programme aimed at sharing books and literature to encourage a culture of reading among all citizens. Yoga mats, football cones, bibs and balls, skipping ropes and board games, such as chess and indigenous morabaraba, were left for the homeless. Hlophe said: “Mental and health wellness are among the top priorities for the department. "In celebrating Freedom Day, I would like to remind all Gauteng residents that freedom belongs to all who live in the province, irrespective of their social and economic status.”

She said different activities had been lined up for the centre, and she encouraged the residents to read more during this time and to exercise, because the equipment was available.

Giving the homeless hope, Lesufi said they should hold on a little longer as the country battles the virus, and more activities would be delivered.

He also encouraged those at the centre to use the books and exercise equipment to bolster their fitness so they could have better health. He encouraged them to use the time to sharpen their minds, because reintegration into society after the virus was possible.

Lesufi promised the group that the Department of Health would supply them with more methadone to curb the rough withdrawal symptoms they experienced because most of them were substance users with no access to drugs.

Pretoria News