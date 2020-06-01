Mabopane fast food seller happy to be back at work under lockdown level 3

Pretoria - After almost nine weeks of lull in business, Margrette Mthombeni, who makes a living by selling fast food at Mabopane taxi rank, was happy to be back at work on Monday morning. This was as the country moved into level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown, which was imposed by the government to ward off the spread of coronavirus. Mthombeni said that life under level 5 and 4 of the lockdown had been unbearable as she was unable to earn an income.

"I understand that the government was trying to protect us from the virus, but I am now worried about the huge interest I accumulated because of the lockdown. I have been unable to pay monthly installments to clothing and furniture shops," she said. She was still waiting to receive a R350 grant, which was promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to millions of unemployed people.

Mthombeni was, however, not totally despondent as she believed she could still work hard to get back on her feet.

She could still afford a smile as she prepared food at the busy taxi rank, where she was barred to sell under the previous lockdowns.

She said she was happy to be part of the more than 8 million workforce who resumed work.

The lifting of the alcohol ban during the introduction of level 3 also brought excitement among many people.

In Soshanguve Block XX, people came out in droves at the local bottle store in the morning in a rush to purchase liquor.

One of them, Joseph Chauke, who came to buy beers for his father said: "I am not really into alcohol. I am just here to buy for my dad. My only gripe is a ban on cigarettes."

Tebatso Mantsho, one of the locals, said the lifting of a ban on liquor was a relief to him because he used to spend too much money buying alcohol from the black market.

"Things have been too bad under the previous lockdowns because alcohol prices were abnormally hiked. I used to buy a 12-pack of beers for R600," he said.

Unlike many people queueing up to buy alcohol, Titus Modiba said the strict lockdown regulations assisted him to quit drinking.

"I used to drink, but I have since come to my senses that I benefit nothing out of spending money on alcohol," he said.

Pretoria News