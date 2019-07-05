MEMBERS of Madibaism embark on a clean up in Soshanguve as part of their Eradication Of Plastic campaign. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - An organisation in Soshanguve has shifted its focus to the environment for this month as part of commemoration of Nelson Mandela’s birthday. Madibaism has committed to eradicate plastics in bid to fight land pollution.

This week, volunteers of the organisation kicked off the events with a clean-up as part of Eradication of Plastic campaign.

They braved the cold and chilly weather and converged near an old soil dumping site for a clean-up from the early hours of the morning.

The group collected all things plastics and packed them inside rubbish bags.

Founder Jabulani Nzilane said the dumping would become a permanent agricultural project from the end of the month.

He said they would be cleaning all sections of Soshanguve daily for the rest of the month.

“The community decided that we use this land to plant permanent agriculture. We’ve asked people to come to help us train people to plant so that there can be sustainable development.”

Nzilane highlighted the negative impacts unused plastic had on the community.

“Plastic pollution is responsible for the affliction of land, waterways and oceans, and adversely affects humans, wildlife and wildlife habitat.

“Plastic products are known to contain and release the sex hormone pseudo oestrogen chemicals that make male animals appear feminised.

“The danger of plastic is immense on oceanic life and there are over 5 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean.

“Plastics are usually burned in the open air which leads to air pollution that emits poisonous chemicals into the atmosphere during combustion.”

Joyce Matlhoha said that as residents, they were optimistic the campaign would create employment for them and put food on the table.

“I came here in the morning and decided to participate in this clean-up because I believe it will put food on the table for some families, including myself. Once we’ve cleaned this area, we will be able to plant things that will benefit some of us,” she said.

Pretoria News