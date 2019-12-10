Madonsela said while everyone always applauded whistle-blowers for standing up, they were often left to face the backlash on their own. “I could tell you stories about whistle-blowers in the state capture (inquiry) who experienced mental health problems and lost their houses.
"Everyone says they hate corruption, but when you're looking for a job as a whistle-blower, they don't seem to love you.”
She was speaking at the International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration at Unisa yesterday. Madonsela applauded efforts being looked into currently by the government, but stressed for the conversation around corruption to be taken to townships and even rural areas.
Public Services and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu took the opportunity to urge stakeholders and the public not to doubt government as it was fully behind them, on ridding itself of corruption.