Madonsela calls for protection for whistle-blowers









PUBLIC Services and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu signs the pledge during the International Anti-corruption Day event at Unisa yesterday. Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged for whistle-blowers against corruption to be better protected. Madonsela said while everyone always applauded whistle-blowers for standing up, they were often left to face the backlash on their own. “I could tell you stories about whistle-blowers in the state capture (inquiry) who experienced mental health problems and lost their houses. "Everyone says they hate corruption, but when you're looking for a job as a whistle-blower, they don't seem to love you.” She was speaking at the International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration at Unisa yesterday. Madonsela applauded efforts being looked into currently by the government, but stressed for the conversation around corruption to be taken to townships and even rural areas. Public Services and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu took the opportunity to urge stakeholders and the public not to doubt government as it was fully behind them, on ridding itself of corruption.

Mchunu said government had to play its part in dealing with corruption now more than ever, especially in addressing service delivery which was proving quite challenging, as evidenced with recent load shedding and the SAA crisis.

More worryingly he said was the fact that corruption went as far as community members who pointed out problems in their municipalities being targeted.

Members are then subjected to people switching off their electricity supply needlessly or even not picking up their refuse.

Mchunu said corruption was seeping into the entire fabric of society therefore the net to combat it had to be wider.

On their side, he said there was a number of challenges and practices to tackle in order to rid itself of corruption and deliver services to the public. For one, he said they had to deal with leaks in the fiscus, with ministers to look at issues such as problems with public buildings and helping government avoid unnecessary litigation, as well as wasteful and irregular expenditure.

“These are things we need to put a stop to so we can free up more money to provide services to our people.”

Another positive step Mchunu said government had taken was the implementation of the new ministerial handbook, which dealt decisively with the privileges of executives. Advocate Richard Sizani, chairperson of the Public Service Commission painted a grim picture of how corruption had brutal consequences for the poor and was costing the country R30 billion annually, while at the same time resulting in the loss of 76000 jobs.

“To win the war against corruption, an ethical culture must be incalclated within the public service and society at large, more so because the revelations from the Zondo Commission have actually exposed the lack of ethical leadership in our country, in the public and private sectors alike.”

Pretoria News