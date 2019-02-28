Victor Mabunda’s widow Velaphi Mabunda and her sister Phoebe Tlhaku at a previous court hearing. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority is finally ready for the trial of two prison warders and their former inmate accomplice charged with the assassination of magistrate Victor Mabunda in his Bronkhorstspruit driveway in January last year. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, will hear the trial of warders Thomo Ngoato, Paulos Fourie and Thato Maringa between March 18 and 28. The trial was due to start this week, but postponed as some lawyers were unavailable. Police have completed investigations, but were still on the hunt for a fourth suspect believed to have pulled the trigger.

Investigations revealed that Ngoato and Fourie used to guard Maringa at the Baviaanspoort Correctional Service Centre.

It is alleged they conspired to murder Mabunda, who was about to give his ruling in a case against Ngoato - he was accused of selling dagga to inmates at the prison.

The Mabunda family has followed the case from the Bronkhorstspruit to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, seeking justice for the father of two boys and a girl.

His widow Velaphi Mabunda previously said it was always a painful experience to sit right behind the men.

Family spokesperson, and the late magistrate’s younger brother Chris Mabunda, said they were happy that the trial would finally start.

"We cannot wait to hear what will be revealed because we have a lot of unanswered questions.”