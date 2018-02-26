Johannesburg - Premier David Makhura has vowed to deal with foreigners operating illegal businesses in all townships.

This featured in Makhura’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the Provincial Legislature yesterday.

“If Gauteng is the hub of South Africa’s economy, the townships are the heartbeat of Gauteng,” Makhura said.

He said his provincial government’s spending on the township economy had grown from R600 million in 2014 to R17 billion in 2017. He, however, noted that the local businesses were threatened by foreign nationals who were operating in the townships illegally.

But African Diaspora Forum deputy chairperson for the SADC region Nicholas Mabena said his organisation would continue to engage with Makhura on the welfare of migrants in Gauteng.

“As the African Diaspora Forum we always engage the premier on challenges faced by migrant communities and we will continue to do so.

“We have not been presented with a scientific study that indicates the percentage of unregistered businesses that are run by migrants in the province,” Mabena said. He said his organisation was studying the White Paper on International Migration which speaks, among other things, about the South African Development Community (SADC) business visa that is set to be issued to SADC migrants running businesses in South Africa.

Makhura said: “Another major problem facing township businesses is the mushrooming of unregulated businesses owned by foreign nationals. This is a matter we must address boldly and decisively to enforce by-laws and trading regulations.

“Many township entrepreneurs are being squeezed out of businesses by this unlawfully operating foreigner-owned businesses.

“This year, I will join inspectors in visiting townships and inner-cities to conduct inspections and shut down these illegally operating businesses,” Makhura said.

He also pledged to attract various banks in the province to assist people with business start-ups.

“I dream of the townships being spaces where there is a vibrant culture and dynamic local economies underpinned by state-of- the-art infrastructure.

“We are acting together with township communities and investors to turn them into havens of sustainable socio-economic development and empowerment.

“The people in the townships need real jobs and thriving businesses where they live. They need state-of-the-art schools, libraries, clinics, hospitals, roads and other social amenities right in the townships.

“They need reliable, efficient and affordable public transport,” Makhura said.

He said for township residents, the “new dawn” must represent a major facelift in the infrastructure, as well as the look and feel of their townships, “as part of our renewal and revitalisation programme”.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government and municipalities have been the leader in the country in the revitalisation of township economies.

“Between 2014 and 2017 public procurement spend on township enterprises has increased from R600m to R17bn,” he said.

Makhura said the number of township enterprises doing business with his government had increased from 642 in 2014 to 4 182 in 2017, saying his government had also helped to formalise many township enterprises.

He said the introduction of the Township Economy Awards has stimulated huge interest among township businesses which compete to showcase their services and products. Makhura also said the awards had contributed to the growth of township businesses through financial support, as well as access to markets.

“Our work, as the champion of the township economy, has given rise to a serious wave of entrepreneurial activity in the townships, especially among the youth,” he said.

Makhura said the 2017 Ventureburn Tech Startup Survey showed that 44% of tech start-ups list Gauteng as their home, as compared to only 26% in 2015.

“The survey also indicates that 53% of start-ups owned by black young entrepreneurs are Gauteng-based, while most of the Western Cape start-ups are owned by older white entrepreneurs,” Makhura added. He, however, said funding and access to markets were two of the most critical barriers facing black start-ups and township enterprises.

“The initiative on the township stock exchange is in its final stages in partnership with the private sector. We have also completed a feasibility study on the establishment of a provincial state bank which will enable us to mobilise funding for SMMEs, township enterprises, women and youth businesses as well as for infrastructure development,” Makhura said.

He said his government partnership with 40 corporates was opening new vistas of opportunities for township based businesses to participate in corporate supply chains, “thus helping to transform these township enterprises into more sustainable businesses, without having to rely solely on government contracts”.

Makhura said Gauteng had 14 registered co-operative banking institutions serving over 16 000 member-owners, with over R100m in savings and R150m in assets.

“We are working with these institutions to ensure that they become future financial providers to township enterprises.

“In partnership with the Italian co-operative movement, we are facilitating the formation of consumer co-operatives in the wholesale and retail sector. These co-operatives will mobilise the collective buying power of 250 000 township households to purchase affordable goods at stores they own and control,” Makhura said.

