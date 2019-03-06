Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa celebrate the opening of a new clinic in Hammanskraal. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The R7.2 million clinic in Kekana Gardens in Hammanskraal will go a long way in alleviating the plight of the people in the area. For years the community had used a small clinic and constantly complained that it was always congested because of long queues.

Premier David Makhura cut the ribbon to officially mark the opening of the state-of-the-art facility.

The construction of the clinic started in 2016 and it took slightly more than 2 years to complete.

Makhura said: "There was a delay in terms of the equipment which was ordered because most of the health equipment is not manufactured in the country."

He said the primary healthcare facility was complaint with the NHI requirement and was fitted with technology available in some of the best hospitals.

Makhura said other clinics in the pipeline will be modeled on the same architectural design used for the Hammanskraal one.

Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa said: "Our people can be assured that we will not only provide medication, but we will also provide world-class clinics."

She said the new clinic will make use of digital technology and will be energy efficient.

She said the project was riddled with lots of stoppages because the community wanted jobs opportunities.

The capacity of the contractor also added to the delay.

Makhura said two more clinics are currently under construction in Hammanskraal.

"We are building a new Jubilee Hospital on the ground where Jubilee is.

There were issues about land and those issues are sorted," he said.

Pretoria News