Premier David Makhura delivering the Sopa at the University of Joburg, Soweto campus, yesterday Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Tshwane residents will benefit from the planned creation of jobs in the automotive industry announced by Premier David Makhura. Speaking during the State of the Province Address yesterday, Makhura said the Tshwane Automotive Hub would see significant investments and job creation.

The hub was considered to be a special economic zone for the automotive sector in the Gauteng economy, he said.

As part of the job creation drive, Makhura announced that Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa recently introduced a third shift in June, employing 1200 new workers.

He said the majority of the those employed were women and young people in the Silverton Automotive Park.

His administration was working in collaboration with the City on the project related to “investment of almost R6 billion being finalised for the Silverton Automotive Hub”.

The investment is expected to create 2255 new direct jobs and 19433 construction jobs.

Makhura said there were already strides made by his administration in partnership with the private sector to create jobs in the Business Processing Outsourcing sector, which grew from 139100 jobs in 2015 to 154223 jobs in 2018.

“In 2015, BMW invested R6bn at its Rosslyn plant for the production of the X3, creating 1000 additional jobs. Iveco-Larimar invested R600m at its Rosslyn plant in 2016, creating 1000 new jobs.”

Ford invested R2bn in 2016 at its Silverton plant, generating 1200 new jobs.

“In April this year, Nissan invested R3bn at its Rosslyn plant to expand its manufacturing capacity, adding 1000 new jobs,” Makhura said.

He also expressed disappointment about the nightmarish state of the Mabopane and Marabastad inter-modal public transport nodes.

He threw down the gauntlet to the MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo to see to it that there would be marked improvements in the conditions and operations of the public transport nodes within six months.

Makhura shamed Mamelodi Day Hospital as being the worst performing in the province. The healthcare facility was in the news last month after a 76-year-old woman from Eersterust was found tied to a bench.

On Friday, Makhura visited the hospital with Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and expressed utter shock at the level of service to patients.

Makhura said yesterday the facility would become one of his priorities and he wanted to see tangible improvements within a year.

People in Winterveldt stand to benefit from the government’s rapid land release programme by getting service stands.

Makhura said township residents were beset by problems emanating from incomplete housing projects and lack of land.

He said service stands, which have water and electricity, ought to be allocated to those who can build houses for themselves.

He will visit the township within 100 days and he expected Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile to give him a plan entailing information about the number of people in need to land, he said.

Such a plan, he said, should be about the rapid land release, which included the completion of incomplete housing projects, handing over of the outstanding title deeds, urban renewal projects and the prevention of land invasions across Gauteng.

Pretoria News