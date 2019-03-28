PREMIER David Makhura (left) has had to explain himself after old pictures of him with controversial pastor Alph Lukau surfaced on social media.

The Gauteng provincial government said it noted with concern that old pictures of Premier David Makhura taken with Pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries have been doing the rounds on social media. Makhura said he was invited by the church on August 5 last year to celebrate its sixth anniversary.

“I was invited there as a public representative to be with the congregants. My presence was to share the sermon with them. At the time, I had no reason to question the authenticity of the church,” Makhura said.

“There are certain revelations that have emerged and come to the attention of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CLR), which is investigating Lukau regarding the resurrection incident.”

The government had established institutions such as the CLR to deal with denominations found to be involved in illegal and unholy religious practices, his office said.

The provincial government said the premier had been invited to and attended ceremonies of many churches across Gauteng.

It also said he had spoken out against religious leaders who, in the name of God, “feed off the vulnerability of people, who face many difficulties in their daily lives”.

“We have seen an increase in people drinking petrol, eating rats or snakes, while others rape congregants or confess to practising witchcraft. Together let us find lasting solutions to these scourges,” Makhura said.

In addition, the provincial government reiterated that churches must self-regulate to counter harmful religious practices. African News Agency