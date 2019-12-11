Making cheaper skincare products for affordable treatment









NOMAHLUBI Nazo of Foi Science displaying some of her company’s skincare products during the 2019 Science Forum SA at the CSIR last week. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Skincare products that are deemed affordable treatment for conditions such as psoriasis and eczema are far too expensive for those living below the poverty line, so young scientists are developing cheaper options. Nomahlubi Nazo of skincare product developer Foi Science is one of the analysts who have taken up the task of providing skincare products to people in that income group. “We use collagen as part of healing and not for anti-ageing. For instance, in wound care. Our products work for diabetic wounds that won’t heal - or an injury can be made less severe by our products,” she said. “We started using fish scales to make collagen type 1 as people would throw them out as waste. We collect the scales and use them for different products.” In addition, her company used eggshell membranes to make gels, ointments and creams for various uses.

“We also make activated charcoal from trees which we get from tree-felling companies.”

Products made from charcoal included face masks, body scrubs and glycerine soap.

“These products are gentle enough for use by people with sensitive skin, those suffering from conditions like eczema and psoriasis, or for babies.”

The products prevented the outbreak of acne and rash.

Nazo said she had seen a gap in the market for cheaper skin products. “If you have sensitive skin, the products tend to be expensive, but we cater for everyone below the poverty line.

“The minimum wage is around R3500, and if a product costs R300 that’s 10% of your salary gone, just to try to care for your skin. We make products at a fraction of that cost.”

Traditional healer Cebisa Mabena of Mothong African Heritage has joined the initiative to make cheaper products, and uses indigenous herbs to make a range of skincare items.

She said her range was developed with the assistance of the University of Pretoria and the Department of Science and Technology, and was aimed at promoting the indigenous knowledge system.

Mabena’s range includes products to treat acne, moisturisers, hand lotions, balms, anti-ageing creams and sunscreen. “We also come up with different sorts of teas to help people with different ailments and to improve their overall wellbeing.”

She said younger generations had forsaken tradition and didn’t understand that science and nature were interlinked. Mothong African Heritage is situated on land in Mamelodi developed by as a heritage site by Mabena’s husband in 2001. The land was a dump site, and he transformed it into an indigenous plant nursery.

The site has a bird sanctuary and a leading agribusiness development programme is based there. Visitors, who include the youth, locals and tourists, are taught about indigenous plants. Mothong African Heritage also offers tours and lessons on conservation.

Pretoria News