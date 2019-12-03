Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo has called an urgent meeting with taxi associations amid taxi violence in Olievenhoutbosch.
This after three separate incidents took place on Monday, claiming five lives and leaving nine injured, including a policeman who was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters in the first incident, around 5am on Monday morning near the Plaza Taxi Rank in Olievenhoutbosh the driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was fatally shot while three passengers in the car survived the shooting and were rushed to hospital for medical attention.