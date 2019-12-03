Mamabolo wants urgent meeting with taxi associations after deadly Olievenhoutbosch violence









A file picture of MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo visiting a taxi rank. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo has called an urgent meeting with taxi associations amid taxi violence in Olievenhoutbosch.

This after three separate incidents took place on Monday, claiming five lives and leaving nine injured, including a policeman who was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters in the first incident, around 5am on Monday morning near the Plaza Taxi Rank in Olievenhoutbosh the driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was fatally shot while three passengers in the car survived the shooting and were rushed to hospital for medical attention.





Later at around 7pm on the same day at the corner of Ruimte and Appies doring Streets, Heuweloord in the Wierdabrug policing area, a vehicle with no registration numbers allegedly stopped alongside a stationary taxi on Ruimte Road.





“Three armed men allegedly alighted from the vehicle and fired shots at the taxi, fatally wounding three men who were inside the taxi.





"The suspects then escaped in the same vehicle.”





In the third incident of the day, a police officer was shot and critically wounded at round about the same time as the incident on Ruimte Street near [email protected] in Olievenhoutbosch when shots were allegedly fired randomly from an unknown vehicle.





“Six other victims sustained injuries, while one person was declared dead on the scene.”





Meanwhile, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has called for the immediate mobilisation of maximum resources to ensure that the perpetrators of these violent acts are apprehended and more importantly, that the violence does not escalate further.





"As the police, we are duty-bound to ensure the safety of commuters who rely on taxis as a means of transport, especially during this festive season period where people will be travelling long and short distances to different destinations," said Mawela.





Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated.





Mamabolo had given taxi associations in Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane a warning last month to cease the violence or face a six month routes closure should they continue with their violent clashes.





He warned that the provincial government would not only close the taxi ranks where they are currently operating, but would also close all the routes where they operate.



