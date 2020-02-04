Mamelodi businessman killed in row with building hijackers









BUSINESSMAN Mukhtar Matlala was shot and killed at the weekend. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The fatal shooting of Mamelodi businessman and social activist Mukhtar Matlala, allegedly by a Pakistan national and suspected building hijacker in Pretoria West, has left his family and the community in fear. The 33-year-old entrepreneur had made the top 30 list of Forbes Young Entrepreneurs. He recently founded eKasi Eats, a local food delivery start-up. The shooting happened at 3pm on Saturday on Luttig Street, Pretoria West. A witness told the Pretoria News that Matlala was part of a forum that had embarked on a campaign to question illegal dwellers who occupied hijacked residential properties in the area. The suspect allegedly fled the crime scene and only handed himself over to the police later.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said yesterday that the motive for the murder could not yet be confirmed.

He did confirm that a 44-year-old had handed himself to police and was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this morning on two counts of murder.

“The victim died calmly while asking the man to show him, as a member of the community, proof that he had occupied the store he traded from legally and lawfully," the witness said.

“I don’t understand why he shot at us, there was no valid reason to do that. He shot Matlala, me and other people, but only two died,” the witness added.

“He shot at Matlala several times and even when he was down, he still shot at him and made sure he died.

“All we wanted was for him to show us papers that he was the rightful owner of the building.”

There is also a video showing that Matlala and the alleged suspect were arguing shortly before the shooting.

An organisation called Tshwane Muslim Shura Council, representing indigenous Muslims, strongly condemned the killing. “The organisation condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of one of its members, who was shot and killed in Pretoria West.

“The leader of the organisation, Amir Abdulqadir Mandla Nkosi, appeals for calm and co-operation with law enforcement agencies to apprehend this criminal who shot and killed our brother.”

On social media, Matlala was described as a true inspiration in the entrepreneurship world. Close friend and business partner Nazeer Osman paid tribute to him: “From childhood friends to business partners, I lost my best friend and brother in the most tragic way possible.

“He showed us all that with hard work, focus and a strong work ethic, not forgetting God in the process, that whatever you put your mind to is possible.

“I pray that all those that knew him will continue his positive route of inspiration and entrepreneurship.”

Pretoria News