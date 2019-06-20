EVE QUZA with her mom Audrey Johnson who owns Yakhumuzi hardware during a PPC cement mixing workshop in Mamelodi. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Mamelodi has recently been plagued by problems of construction failures and sometimes the total collapse of housing structures in almost all parts of the semi-formal area, portraying the building construction industry in a bad light. These problems are still on the increase, thereby constituting a threat to the well-being of the brickmaking industry.

Yesterday cement producer PPC Cement took charge within its sector by hosting a brickmaking workshop in Mamelodi east.

The plant manager at PPC, Boitumelo Mnisi, said the aim was to provide an enabling environment for skills development to help people participate in the economy and escape poverty. More importantly, the workshop aimed to help brickmakers produce quality bricks to avoid any fatal incidents, like collapses, which have been rife in semi-formal settlements.

More than 20 bricklayers from around Mamelodi were given a crash course on how to properly construct bricks using the right measurements to ensure strength and stability, so that houses don’t collapse.

“Once brickmakers and bricklayers acquire skills they can use them to generate income and even supply other SMEs. It’s a ripple effect,” Mnisi said.

He said upskilling was critical in the current economy where unemployment was rife. With the scarcity of jobs, investing in the right skills was vital to empower people to create their own employment and employment for others.

Owner of the brickmaking workshop where the event was hosted, Denis Ndlovu, who has been in the business for 10 years, said brickmakers were more concerned with cutting costs and using minimal resources for maximum profit.

“But you see that is very detrimental and at times fatal. These workshops helped show brickmakers how to make quality bricks for a reasonable price,” he said.

Abigail Matloga, a female brick maker from the community, said she was grateful for the crash course on making quality solid bricks.

“We clearly have been getting the measurements and products wrong when making bricks.”

Pretoria News