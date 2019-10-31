Mamelodi Day celebrated at Moretele Park









VIVIAN MPHAHLELA and Nelly Ramoneta exhibit their beads during the inaugural Mamelodi Day celebrations at Moretele Park. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The inaugural Mamelodi Day was celebrated yesterday at Moretele Park. It was attended by representatives of schools, Tshwane North College and Tshwane Tourism Association, among others. The event was organised by the Mamelodi Tourism Association. On behalf of the organisers, Aubrey Mogase said: “Mamelodi has a lot to offer. When people think of township tourism they often think about Soweto. But we want people to know that we also have amazing stories worth telling.” The author of two books - Mamelodi, Reflections of a lifetime and Evasive State Gave Rise to Popular Resistance - Mogase said that in the township’s long existence it had played an important role in the socio-economic political tapestry of South Africa. “October 30 is the day Mamelodi should be celebrated; this was the day that Mamelodi received a certificate of registration for purposes of establishing a township, and everyone should recognise and honour the day,” he said.

Dibata Tsa Mmino, a cultural dance group from Mamelodi, entertained the audience. Artists, painters, dancers, choirs and jewellers displayed their works at the celebration.

A bus tour of the township was cancelled.

Mogase said politics always found a way into situations, and unfortunately tourism was not taken seriously. “It is important for the government and the community to work together to find synergy and take these projects forward.”

Mamelodi Tourism Association’s Abraham Mohale said the township had its own uniqueness that could not be matched. “There’s a certain way we speak, the way we conduct ourselves and the way our music sounds; all we need now is a flag,” he said. Mogase said next year he had bigger plans and more surprises for the community. He said people should continue celebrating Mamelodi Day the same way they celebrated their birthdays.

Pretoria News