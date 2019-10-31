It was attended by representatives of schools, Tshwane North College and Tshwane Tourism Association, among others. The event was organised by the Mamelodi Tourism Association.
On behalf of the organisers, Aubrey Mogase said: “Mamelodi has a lot to offer. When people think of township tourism they often think about Soweto. But we want people to know that we also have amazing stories worth telling.”
The author of two books - Mamelodi, Reflections of a lifetime and Evasive State Gave Rise to Popular Resistance - Mogase said that in the township’s long existence it had played an important role in the socio-economic political tapestry of South Africa.
“October 30 is the day Mamelodi should be celebrated; this was the day that Mamelodi received a certificate of registration for purposes of establishing a township, and everyone should recognise and honour the day,” he said.