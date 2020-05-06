Mamelodi Day, Kalafong hospitals ready for battle against Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Mamelodi Day and Kalafong hospitals have made drastic improvements to their total capacity and state of readiness for combating the spread of Covid-19. These include increasing hospital beds and placing screening tents on their premises. Mamelodi Day Hospital chief executive Dr Naing Soe said: “We are working tirelessly for our province not to be hard hit by this Covid-19.” Kalafong Hospital head Dr Sello Matjila said: “We were very lucky at the start of the outbreak because we already had an extra ward which had been earmarked for adolescent patients “Since the outbreak, we’ve had to rethink how we can use this ward. It has six intensive-care unit beds and can accommodate 29 standard beds, which can easily be converted to high-care beds.”

Two tents have been set up outside the hospital for screening of patients.

“Everyone who comes into the hospital is screened. Let’s stick to the measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said Matjila.

Bronkhorstspruit Hospital, also in the city, has been one of the health facilities struggling with testing kits.

However, Black Royalty Mineral donated a mobile testing laboratory, 1500 Covid-19 testing kits, a sanitising booth with a body temperature measurement camera, and food parcels for those who will require self-isolation.

Last week, the area had three confirmed Covid-19 cases, and hospital chief executive Phumzile Mathibela said the donations came at the right time.

“We had challenges when it came to testing our patients as we had to send their tests to other laboratories around Tshwane. This meant we had a backlog when it came to test results.

"Our patients had to wait for 48 hours before getting their results. We also did not have enough space to keep patients in our facility,” she said.

Mathibela said patients would now wait 24 hours for their results.

“This will not only benefit us, but also other health facilities can refer patients to us for testing. They also donated personal protective equipment for the front line workers, who can now do their job freely as they are well protected.”

Black Royalty Mineral chief executive Ndavhe Mareda said they operated in the Bronkhorstspruit area where their employees received treatment from the hospital.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News