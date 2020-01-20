Mamelodi East residents clean up dumping site









Community members of Mamelodi East, section 16 clean the dump site. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - Residents of ward 18 in Mamelodi East started a clean-up initiative of clearing dumping sites and have invited all community members to join in. Throughout the December holidays people have been dumping their rubbish and it has been piling up and getting worse. Members of The United Congregational Church of South Africa, which is situated right next to the dump site, have complained and said since the recent rain, the stench has been getting hard to ignore. Church leader and one of the community leaders Douggie Magagula said they could not keep their windows and doors open anymore due to the smell of the dump site. He said the dump site was a sore sight to look at and became a health hazard for community members, especially small children.

He told Pretoria News that the dump site started when there was a hail storm in 2013 when they were replacing the asbestos roofs.

The previous ward councillor had suggested that the asbestos remains be thrown in that area, where the dump site is now, and to be collectively removed later.

After the asbestos was removed people just continued throwing rubbish there which was never the intention.

“Even in our church when we have visitors from outside of town and they come here, we can't imagine what they must think of the area and us since we are the residents of this area.

"The problem is even after cleaning some people always come back and recreate the dump site,” he said.

He suggested the area be used to create a parking area for their church once the rubbish has been removed.

This was initiated last week by community leader Promise Biyane who has been cleaning up the area for years.

He mobilised community members to help and bring whatever equipment they had.

He said they intended on cleaning the passage which is approximately 1km long and has six schools, both high schools and primary schools, situated behind it.

The passage also has various churches and the dump site in between the schools.

Biyane said they no longer could wait for the municipality to come clean up because the dump site was growing.

He said they turned back people who came far to throw their rubbish at the site and encouraged people to keep the area clean.

“We once tried asking for equipment from waste mangement and we waited for a long time and we didn't have the time for that.

"So while we wait we must do what we have to. Ultimately we just want our area to be progressive and we feel that we can't do that when we walk in dirt everyday,” he said.

Ward Councillor Vusi Masemola said the goal was to clean all the wards and close all illegal dump sites in Mamelodi.

He said they were going to approach various wards and educate people about keeping spaces clean.

He said he spoke to the municipality’s transport and roads department about introducing walkways in the long passage.

“We want to be the cleanest ward in Gauteng. This will be an ongoing project and we hope other communities can buy into this idea.

"The municipality has committed themselves and said as soon as they get the budget they will prioritise it,” he said.

